KANSAS CITY —Police investigating the death of a 5-year-old at a Kansas City home ruled the death is a homicide, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. According to court records, On November 3, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John Avenue on a report of a deceased child. Officers found two children, one deceased and the other non-responsive. The mother called police dispatch and reported one of the children had been dead for several days.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO