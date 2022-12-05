ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

Police rule Kansas City child's death from neglect a homicide

KANSAS CITY —Police investigating the death of a 5-year-old at a Kansas City home ruled the death is a homicide, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. According to court records, On November 3, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John Avenue on a report of a deceased child. Officers found two children, one deceased and the other non-responsive. The mother called police dispatch and reported one of the children had been dead for several days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Homicide: Police ID woman found dead in Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shayla Curtis. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Police: Woman found with gunshot wound in KC home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First responders found a woman inside of a residence...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. man wanted in woman's disappearance captured in Caribbean

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping have confirmed the arrest of a suspect. On Tuesday, authorities in Caye Caulker, an island off the coast of Belize in the Caribbean, arrested 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, according to the Douglas County Nebraska sheriff's office. Douglas County Nebraska...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Police ask for help to locate pit bull that bit Kan. man and his dog

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating and asking the public for help to locate a dog involved in an incident in Overland Park. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his dog were bitten by a dog described as an adult black/grey pit bull terrier, according to a media release from police. The incident occurred on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments, 12800 W. 134th Place in Overland Park.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hays Post

Two inmates escape from jail south of Kansas City

CASS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two inmates escaped from the jail in Cass County, Missouri in Harrisonville, according to a statement from the Cass County Sheriff's office. Deputies in cooperation with the United States Marshall’s Service continue an investigation to locate 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez of Panorama...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man accused of killing his estranged wife

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a woman's shooting death have filed charges against her husband. Police have arrested the suspect in the November 21, homicide of 23-year-old Loren Flores, according to Kansas City Kansas Police. Miguel Flores, 32, of Kansas City, Kan., is charged with first-degree murder, according to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
