atozsports.com
What Dabo Swinney said about the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday for a joint Orange Bowl press conference. Swinney was asked a couple of questions about the Vols and he was more than complimentary toward Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.
rockytopinsider.com
Vols Land Commitment of Transfer Portal Tight End McCallan Castles
Tennessee has landed the commitment of graduate transfer tight end McCallan Castles. Tennessee’s first transfer portal addition announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday evening. Castles began his college career at California before transferring to UC-Davis and now finds himself on Rocky Top for his final year of eligibility.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Picks Up Commitment From Indiana Transfer Kicker Charles Campbell
Tennessee has added the commitment from transfer kicker Charles Campbell out of the portal. Campbell shared the news that he was heading to UT via his Twitter page on Wednesday evening. Campbell transfers to Tennessee with one year of eligibility remaining after five seasons at the University of Indiana. After...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Two Weeks From Early Signing Period
With December in full swing, all eyes in the college football world are on the transfer portal. For good reason too. More than 1,000 players entered the portal on the first day it was open and nearly every team across the country will look to improve their roster through the portal.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
Centre Daily
Touted Corner Back Gibson Shutting Recruitment Down, Set to Join Vols Later This Month
Tennessee outlasted a strong push from Georgia coming out of the summer to secure the commitment of highly touted cornerback, Rickey Gibson. However, the Vols have never stopped recruiting Gibson, as he is one of the most underrated prospects in the country still that other teams are not going to give up on. Most recently, Defensive Coordinator, Tim Banks was in to see Gibson earlier this week once the contact period opened back up.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Reacts to Win Over Eastern Kentucky at Home
Behind the strength of a huge second half in Knoxville, the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers soundly defeated Eastern Kentucky by a score of 84-49 in Thompson Boling Arena. Veteran Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi was absent for a second straight game due to injury as the Vols saw Julian Phillips, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Tyreke Key, and Jahmai Mashack in the starting lineup.
Eric Mac Lain expects a beatdown
Former Clemson offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain discussed his excitement and expectations for Clemson's upcoming Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee. Mac Lain was originally committed (...)
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee Vols coach, quarterback win top honors in AP All-SEC
Tennessee Vols coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Hendon Hooker won top honors in the AP All-SEC. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year. Hooker was picked as first-team quarterback and offensive player of the year on all but one ballot, with that nod going...
Dabo Swinney gets honest about Orange Bowl
As Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers prepare for the upcoming Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers Swinney addressed whether or not this would be a disappointment to his team because, for the second year in a row, they didn’t make the College Football Playoff. Swinney sees the Orange Bowl as a great opportunity for Read more... The post Dabo Swinney gets honest about Orange Bowl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Takes on Tennessee Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will head north to take on system-foe Tennessee Tuesday night in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena. Audio: WFLI | The Varsity App | https://bit.ly/3upmqzc. Live Stats: https://bit.ly/2OGXw7e. TEAM RECORDS. Chattanooga: 6-4 Tennessee: 4-5 HEAD COACHES. Chattanooga: Shawn Poppie is in his first season...
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
Report: Coach Jay McAuley on forced leave from Wofford
Coach Jay McAuley’s leave of absence from Wofford was not his choice and came about amid complaints from players, Stadium
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
UT selling game jerseys, helmets, cleats and other athletics gear at 1-day-only inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you want to get your hands on some rare Vols merch, the University of Tennessee will be holding a special one-day athletics inventory sale inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center next Monday. On Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tennessee Athletics will host a public...
Live Design
University Of Tennessee Basketball Games Go Big With Bandit Lites Donation
KNOXVILLE, TN – It has become a tradition that when the Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team and The Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team take to the court at Thompson-Boling Arena, they make their grand entrance with a system donated by Bandit Lites. The world class lighting keeps fans engaged from the moment they enter the arena until the final buzzer sounds.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
