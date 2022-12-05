Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Sources: Arizona State nabbing top Fresno assistant for key Sun Devils' role
Kenny Dillingham continues to assemble an impressive debut staff for Dillingham's first season atop the Arizona State football program. And on Tuesday, Dillingham moved toward another key hire. Sources tell FootballScoop that Dillingham is snagging Saga Tuitele away from Fresno State to coach the Sun Devils' offensive line. Tuitele helped...
mwcconnection.com
The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Mountain West Championship Game
The Mountain West Championship Game is behind us and the Fresno State Bulldogs are the new champions. This game did not exactly go as expected, but elite defensive play and opportunistic special teams were the difference makers. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly moments from the Mountain West Championship Game.
thesungazette.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hawks push win streak to five
VISALIA – The Mission Oak Hawks win their fifth game in a row against the Redwood Rangers. The final score was 54-24. The Mission Oak Hawks have been on a hot streak since losing their first game to El Diamante on Nov. 15. They’ve won the five games since, most recently beating the Redwood Rangers 54-24. At halftime, the Hawks were the better team offensively, putting up 29 points while the Rangers only had ten. Even though the Rangers put up a few more points in the second half, the Hawks were uncatchable.
High school wrestlers compete in Central Valley
Weekend held the first major competitions of the year for student-athletes. – Three wrestlers from the Paso Robles High School Wrestling Team placed at the Chukchansi Resort and Casino in Madera over the weekend. Joe Ciccarelli placed at 160 pounds in sixth place. Christian Davidson at 220 pounds placed third. Dominic Marquez at 120 pounds placed second. As a team, Paso Robles placed 18 out of 50 schools.
Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues. According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just […]
Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
Classes canceled after lockdown at West Hills College Lemoore
West Hills College Lemoore was placed on lockdown after a report of a possible threat on campus.
2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
Where is Fresno on the list of the most sinful cities in the US?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess. However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it. The Wallethub survey […]
Clovis drone show canceled, technical difficulties
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Holi-Drone show was canceled after technical difficulties Tuesday evening. This is the first time ever for the Valley to receive a drone show. The Holi-Drone show was canceled after technical issues that could not be resolved in time according to an Instagram post by Skye Dreams. This was the first night […]
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
Threat causes lockdown at West Hills College, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – West Hills College was temporarily locked down after reports of someone making threats to shoot a student, according to the Lemoore Police Department. On Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to West Hills College after reports of threats to shoot a student, officials say. After receiving those details, […]
Theft in Fresno leads to employee assault, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects stole from a Lowe’s in Fresno and assaulted an employee in the process, police say. According to officials, on November 13, 2022, around 7:00 p.m. four suspects entered a Lowe’s at 7651 North Blackstone Avenue and stole from the business. As they tried to leave the premises without paying […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is starting in Clovis this month using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light shows […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Reedley rollover crash
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a rollover crash outside Reedley on Sunday morning has been identified. Officials say 20-year-old Aaron Beltran Arzola of Madera was the person driving the car that crashed on Manning Avenue west of Kings River Road. According to the CHP, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate […]
montanarightnow.com
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California
Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
GV Wire
Fresno Teachers Call District’s Contract Details ‘Disappointing’
More than 100 Fresno Teachers Association members crowded the Fresno Unified Board of Trustees boardroom Wednesday afternoon to tell trustees that the district’s initial contract proposals won’t solve the challenge of raising student performance. “Expanding the failing aspects of the status quo is not acceptable,” union president Manuel...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed after semi-truck hit by train in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a semi-truck that passed away after colliding with a train on August 18 has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. According to Kingsburg Police, the crash took place on Sierra and Simpson Street close to the 99 exit at around 7:00 p.m. The train was traveling […]
