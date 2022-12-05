Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Indian River, Osceola County deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated battery
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — Osceola and Indian River County deputies are looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery Wednesday. The search started Tuesday night, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies said 32-year-old Cory Randall Philippe attacked his father...
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
wqcs.org
Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County
Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
Florida man allegedly 'lost his temper' and killed neighbors over laundry room dispute
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 75-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his 81-year-old neighbors over a dispute about their shared laundry room. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Dec. 4, Hugh Hootman allegedly fatally shot Ginger Wallace and Henry Wallace at the Cedar Pointe condominium complex on East Ocean Boulevard. The suspect reportedly lived in a unit above the Wallaces.
‘My husband just shot 2 people’: 911 call released after Florida couple killed over ‘HOA issues’
A 911 call was released after a Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over HOA issues, deputies said.
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it.
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Two Arrested and Charged with Animal Cruelty and Fraud
Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that a months-long investigation of a puppy mill has resulted in the arrest of two people on animal cruelty charges. The investigation, 'Dubbed 'Operation Blue's Clues', found dogs that were being held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside a Vero Beach home.
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
cw34.com
Detectives looking for answers in year-old homicide in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Over a year later and still no answers. Homicide detectives and the family of the victim are asking for the public's help to solve a homicide from 2021. On Sep. 13, 2021, a shooting incident ended in the death of Kevin Dobson. According...
WPBF News 25
27 firearms stolen from pawn shop in Okeechobee; Federal investigators search for suspects
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined police in Okeechobee to investigate the violent theft of 27 firearms. According to ATF officials, two suspects broke into the Wild Side Pawn Shop at 4:19 a.m. on Nov. 28. “Once inside, one of the suspects...
cw34.com
Feds put up $10,000 reward for people who stole dozens of guns from Okeechobee County shop
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who broke into a weapons store in Okeechobee and stole dozens of guns. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said two thieves broke into...
Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Fellow Deputy While Playing With Gun: Sheriff
Brevard County Deputy Andrew Lawson was arrested for manslaughter after unintentionally shooting Deputy Austin Walsh, authorities said.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Dec. 5
Zuri E. Larios Vargas, 30, of the 7900 block of 129th Street, Sebastian; Status: Held on $60,500 bond; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, driving with permanently suspended driver’s license, attach tag not assigned. Mark William Perruzzi, 64, of the 200 block of 20th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE ARRESTS SUSPECT IN TRAFFIC HOMICIDE INVOLVING TWO YOUNG ADULTS AND INFANT
Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Fort Pierce Police have arrested the suspect involved in the traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, involving two young adults and one infant. Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas in connection with the traffic crash that claimed the life of a...
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Two Palm Beach County men who offer tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks were convicted Tuesday of stealing fishing gear in federal waters.
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after a double homicide Saturday afternoon.
