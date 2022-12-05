ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

wqcs.org

Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man allegedly 'lost his temper' and killed neighbors over laundry room dispute

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 75-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his 81-year-old neighbors over a dispute about their shared laundry room. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Dec. 4, Hugh Hootman allegedly fatally shot Ginger Wallace and Henry Wallace at the Cedar Pointe condominium complex on East Ocean Boulevard. The suspect reportedly lived in a unit above the Wallaces.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

IRCSO: Two Arrested and Charged with Animal Cruelty and Fraud

Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that a months-long investigation of a puppy mill has resulted in the arrest of two people on animal cruelty charges. The investigation, 'Dubbed 'Operation Blue's Clues', found dogs that were being held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside a Vero Beach home.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Dec. 5

Zuri E. Larios Vargas, 30, of the 7900 block of 129th Street, Sebastian; Status: Held on $60,500 bond; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, driving with permanently suspended driver’s license, attach tag not assigned. Mark William Perruzzi, 64, of the 200 block of 20th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger

A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
SEBASTIAN, FL

