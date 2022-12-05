ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Man stabbed during domestic dispute in Statesboro, police say

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPoSJ_0jXriIv800

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being stabbed in a domestic dispute in Statesboro over the weekend.

According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Dec. 4 around 7 p.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound.

Police interviewed the man and determined that the stabbing happened at a residence in the 200 block of Henderson Street. Officers went to the residence and made contact with 32-year-old Anissa Rose.

Detectives determined that the stabbing resulted from an ongoing domestic dispute

and that Rose was the primary aggressor. She was arrested and transported to the

Bulloch County Jail where she remains pending further judicial action.

Rose is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threats, and one

count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The victim was later released from the hospital after being treated.

SPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Jared Akins at 912-764- 9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Comments / 1

Related
wtoc.com

Statesboro Police searching for two runaway teens

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is looking for two runaway teens. According to police, 17-year-old Sarah Otting, from Chandler, Ariz. And 15-year-old Jayda Turnbow, from Effingham/Chatham area, left Willingway Hospital in Statesboro at 1 a.m. on Dec. 2. Efforts to locate them to this point have been...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Woman arrested as result of ongoing domestic dispute

On Sunday at approximately 7:00 p.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a male who presented at the hospital with a stab wound. The male was interviewed, and the incident was determined to have occurred at a residence in the 200 block...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Vidalia Police investigating weekend shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend. Police responded to the shooting at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 200 block of Nita Drive. Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face....
VIDALIA, GA
WRDW-TV

41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested

SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road. Upon deputies’ arrival, they...
SARDIS, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest driver that crashed into Georgia Southern dorm

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Centennial Place Dorms on the Georgia Southern University campus. Police say that the incident began when an SPD patrol officer en route to another call witnessed a dark Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed on Chandler […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

2 people facing criminal charges after man found dead in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are now facing criminal charges after a man was found dead at a home in Effingham County. Wesley Thomas’ trailer was burned down with him inside of it. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged two men with Thomas’ murder two men that he believed were his friends.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

No injuries as car crashed into office building on Monday

On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:42 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Police officers and Statesboro Firefighters to investigate reports of a car that crashed in a building in the 1200 block of Merchants Way in the Market District. On arrival Statesboro firefighters reported that indeed there was a...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Investigators search for person of interest in fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant.  The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire happened at 1305 Abercorn Street Saturday morning […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Broughton Street business owner assaulted by homeless person

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses.   In the past couple of years, the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community.  […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy