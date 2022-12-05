Read full article on original website
What Patrice Bergeron, Bruce Cassidy Talked About After Bruins’ Loss
BOSTON — Bruce Cassidy made his return to TD Garden on Monday night for the first time since being relieved of his head coaching duties in June, and Patrice Bergeron made sure to catch up with him. Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights put an end to the Boston Bruins’ 14-game...
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win
The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
Logan Thompson, Golden Knights Face Bruins At TD Garden
Logan Thompson is a notable rookie goalie to keep an eye on this season. Thompson and the Vegas Golden Knights travel to Boston to take on the Bruins at TD Garden for their Monday night matchup. The Golden Knights goalie has a 12-5-0 record between the pipes with a 2.54...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
Bruce Cassidy Reacts To Getting ‘Choked Up’ During Tribute From Bruins
BOSTON — Bruce Cassidy had a brief emotional moment while facing his former Bruins team Monday night. Cassidy was honored with a video tribute that was shown on the TD Garden jumbotron in the first period of Boston’s eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The video featured highlights of Cassidy’s time with the Bruins followed by a thunderous ovation from the sold-out crowd.
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23
Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
Pastrnak sparks Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
Yardbarker
Should the Penguins Trade Away Danton Heinen?
As the 2022-23 NHL season grinds along, the Pittsburgh Penguins are beginning to find some traction and consistency in the win column. With every year that passes, trades are made throughout the NHL as every team eyes to improve their personnel; the Penguins may be quiet on the trade front this year, but there is a name that sticks out as an easy contender.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Round 1 To Cassidy; Marchand Gets His Wish
Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy out-coached his successor, Jim Montgomery, in his first game against the Bruins since they fired him and the Vegas Golden Knights went home with a 4-3 shootout win. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston...
Yardbarker
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell To Play For Sweden In World Juniors
Fabian Lysell will leave the Providence Bruins in order to compete for Sweden in the IIHF World Junior Championship. Sweden announced its roster for the upcoming tournament and unsurprisingly included the Boston Bruins prospect, who’s been having a solid season in Providence with five goals and nine assists in 17 games.
