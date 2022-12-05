ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man killed in Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
WINKNEWS.com

LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70

A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
YAHOO!

Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
EddyEvonAnonymous

Manatee County Commissioner accused of DUI after driving into a tree wants body camera footage wiped out.

George Kruse's attorneys have asked the court to conceal any remarks he made following the tragedy. George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner.Photo byAdams. BRADENTON, FLORIDA: Body camera footage alongside remarks he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI collision, according to Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, should be thrown out in his forthcoming criminal case.
