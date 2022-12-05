MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.

