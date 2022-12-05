Read full article on original website
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
Naples man killed in Collier County crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
Manatee County woman back on road after car title controversy
Cheri Hertzog can finally legally drive her new Jeep after she called Better Call Behnken for help.
Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
Naples man jumps from vehicle into canal to elude deputies during wild chase
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested after attempting to elude deputies by jumping out of his vehicle and swimming across a canal. Collier deputies spotted Aurelio Reyes, 30, going 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Livingston Road near Radio Road around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday., according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Immokalee
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Immokalee Monday evening. The crash occurred near 1165 Little League Road. At around 7:14 p.m., Immokalee Fire and Collier County emergency crews responded to the scene. A sedan, driven by a 22-year-old man from...
Man killed after crashing into cow in Myakka City
Man dies after crashing into cow in Manatee County: FHP
LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
Fort Myers man arrested after attacking person with baseball bat in 7-Eleven
SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A witness told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) that Peter Sciulla was standing by a propane cage, waiting for a victim to go inside a 7-Eleven in South Fort Myers on Tuesday. Then, Sciulla, 61, started hitting the victim with a baseball...
Brooksville man dies after flipping pickup, getting ejected during crash on US-301
A Brooksville man was killed in a crash on US-301 in Pasco County.
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
Manatee County Commissioner accused of DUI after driving into a tree wants body camera footage wiped out.
George Kruse's attorneys have asked the court to conceal any remarks he made following the tragedy. George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner.Photo byAdams. BRADENTON, FLORIDA: Body camera footage alongside remarks he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI collision, according to Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, should be thrown out in his forthcoming criminal case.
‘He saved Elena’s life’: Off-duty Polk County first responder saves child on parade float
Parents of a 1-year-old Winter Haven girl say she is alive today because of the heroic actions of an off-duty first responder at a Christmas parade.
