Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Laws Around NIL
Pitt Panthers athletic director Heather Lyke warned against the danger of "chasing finances" with NIL.
Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star
The Pitt Panthers are looking to bring another local star home.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker/PSN Daily Notebook- December 8
Update (10:13 AM)- **Pitt has extended an offer to 2024 defensive tackle Preston Watson (6’2″, 270-pounds) from Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. Along with Pitt, Watson also holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Iowa State, Marshall and Wake Forest. Update (9:57 AM)- Update (7:28 AM)-
Six Transfer Portal Players to Watch for Pitt
The Pitt Panthers will have some more work to do in the transfer portal.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Begins Pursuit of Former Peters Township Star, Florida S Donovan McMillan
Pitt’s pursuit of one-time WPIAL targets has gotten off to a strong start this offseason, as former Pine-Richland star Phil Jurkovec decided to come home. And he might not be alone. It didn’t work out for Pitt the first time around as Peters Township star Donovan McMillon committed to...
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda, DT Calijah Kancey Racking in National Honors
Two Pitt Panthers stars earned unanimous All-ACC consideration and All-American honors.
Pitt Offers Top Transfer Portal WR Dante Cephas
The Pitt Panthers are hoping to land a talented receiver from the MAC.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board Update – Dec. 2022
UPDATES (9) Penn Hills’ Daemarr Kelly committed to and signed with D1 Quinnipiac. This content is for PSN Die-Hard members only. You can sign-up for $3.99 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $38.00!
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Kedon Slovis Reflects on His Season At Pitt After Entering Transfer Portal
Kedon Slovis arrived at Pitt surrounded by much excitement and anticipation following Pitt’s ACC championship. While the vibes were unanimously positive, Slovis also arrived with a lot of pressure. Looking back, it was probably greater than anyone expected. Although he arrived having previously quarterbacked at tradition-filled USC, Slovis was...
Pitt at Vanderbilt Takeaways: Panthers Arrive too Late
The Pitt Panthers came up with too little too late against Vanderbilt.
Three Positions Pitt Needs to Hit in Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers can fill some holes with the transfer portal.
wtae.com
Aliquippa football team gets special sendoff ahead of state championship game
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The excitement around high school football is building as the PIAA state championship games are set to begin Thursday. Aliquippa High School is one of the teams headed to the finals in Mechanicsburg, and Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was there for the big sendoff Wednesday. “I...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Six Tess Myers 3’s Lift Duquesne to Win; Dan Burt Ties Program Wins Record
PITTSBURGH — With the Dukes defeating Kent State, 73-67, on Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Field House, head coach Dan Burt tied the all-time Duquesne record for wins by a head coach (Dan Durkin 176). “I’ve tied a milestone, I haven’t set a milestone yet,” Burt said. “We’ll...
Pitt Won't Hand Phil Jurkovec Starting Job
Pitt Panthers coaches have been clear with Phil Jurkovec.
Former WVU CB Charles Woods Chooses Transfer Destination
Coming into the year, the West Virginia coaching staff had high hopes for senior cornerback Charles Woods, believing he could be an all-league player and potentially be the best cover corner in the Big 12 Conference. Woods was never able to live up to those expectations, mainly because of an...
WTOL-TV
Fresh off state championship, Central Catholic football players transition to basketball
With the Fighting Irish's success on the football field comes challenges on the hardwood. The basketball team practiced in full for the first time this week.
Local high school transfer able to play basketball after PIAA overturns WPIAL ruling
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of Robert “RJ” Sledge Jr. moved their son from Bishop Canevin in East Carnegie to Imani Christian Academy in East Hills for multiple reasons, including discrimination, finances and lack of inclusion — but basketball was not a factor in their decision process.
Ex-Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis Heading To Mizzou?
Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season at Pittsburgh. Is Missouri and option?
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vanderbilt Stirs Up Past Memories at Halftime with Pitt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At Vanderbilt, it’s known simply as “The Shot”. At Pittsburgh, it’s four seconds that everyone in blue and gold would have loved to forget. During halftime of Pitt’s first visit to Vanderbilt in program history, the Commodores gave the Panthers an unpleasant reminder of the past by honoring the 1988 Vanderbilt men’s basketball team. As the teams broke down the 34-34 game in the locker room, Vanderbilt trotted out past players Will Perdue, Barry Booker and, most agonizingly to Pitt fans, Barry Goheen.
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
