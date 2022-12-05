ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker/PSN Daily Notebook- December 8

Update (10:13 AM)- **Pitt has extended an offer to 2024 defensive tackle Preston Watson (6’2″, 270-pounds) from Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. Along with Pitt, Watson also holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Iowa State, Marshall and Wake Forest. Update (9:57 AM)- Update (7:28 AM)-
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Kedon Slovis Reflects on His Season At Pitt After Entering Transfer Portal

Kedon Slovis arrived at Pitt surrounded by much excitement and anticipation following Pitt’s ACC championship. While the vibes were unanimously positive, Slovis also arrived with a lot of pressure. Looking back, it was probably greater than anyone expected. Although he arrived having previously quarterbacked at tradition-filled USC, Slovis was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Vanderbilt Stirs Up Past Memories at Halftime with Pitt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At Vanderbilt, it’s known simply as “The Shot”. At Pittsburgh, it’s four seconds that everyone in blue and gold would have loved to forget. During halftime of Pitt’s first visit to Vanderbilt in program history, the Commodores gave the Panthers an unpleasant reminder of the past by honoring the 1988 Vanderbilt men’s basketball team. As the teams broke down the 34-34 game in the locker room, Vanderbilt trotted out past players Will Perdue, Barry Booker and, most agonizingly to Pitt fans, Barry Goheen.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV

