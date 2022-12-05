Read full article on original website
WCAX
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
WCAX
Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion
A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
mynbc5.com
Gov. Phil Scott announces VT voluntary paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced a new voluntary insurance program for employers in Vermont. "I'm pleased to announce that the state of Vermont is signing a contract with The Hartford to implement a paid family and medical leave program," said Scott. After more than three...
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages
In Vermont, tipped workers’ hourly minimum wage is half that of the standard minimum wage. Legislators who want to raise the tipped wage say the current system makes workers vulnerable to economic instability and workplace harassment. Read the story on VTDigger here: On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages.
Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits
“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
VTDigger
Health equity grants awarded in the NEK
Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and its community partners awarded $307,300 in grant funds to ten projects working to address health equity and improve the lives of residents in the Northeast Kingdom. The projects build capacity to combat systemic inequities and ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to...
Jill Krowinski nominated to serve 2nd term as Vermont House speaker
At her fingertips this biennium will be a historic, veto-proof Democratic House majority. But she will also have to contend with a large crop of rookie lawmakers and tighter budget constraints. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jill Krowinski nominated to serve 2nd term as Vermont House speaker.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the...
Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses
"This is not the way I wanted it to go at all,” the former staffer told VTDigger. “But I'm pretty disturbed by the fact that she's a champion for all these things and helping people but then she can't pay her campaign staff." Read the story on VTDigger here: Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses.
Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands
Zack Porter, executive director of Standing Trees, said its lawsuit against the state will move forward while state officials begin a rulemaking process. Read the story on VTDigger here: Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
arizonasuntimes.com
Vermont Backs Down on Religion-Free School Choice after SCOTUS Knocks Down Maine Policy
Vermont families that want to send their children to religious schools will no longer be excluded from the state’s tuition benefit program, as a result of legal settlements in two cases brought by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The plaintiffs who were denied funding under the Town Tuition Program,...
Vermont Agency of Education reaches settlement with religious schools
The Alliance Defending Freedom, a national Christian advocacy group that represented parents in two lawsuits against the state, declared victory after the agreement was filed in court. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Agency of Education reaches settlement with religious schools.
Ryegate Power Station Shuts Down Due to Wood Supply Crunch
One of Vermont’s two wood-fired power plants has temporarily shut down as loggers who fear they won't be paid have stopped delivering wood chips to Ryegate Power Station. The 20-megawatt plant shut down on November 23 and will stay closed for at least three weeks as it tries to rebuild the supply of wood chips it needs to generate electricity for the state’s power grid.
nbcboston.com
Gov.-Elect Healey, Mayor Wu Meet to Discuss Transition
Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday afternoon to discuss her transition and "the important partnership between the state and the city," according to a press release. The two met at Boston City Hall. Immediately after they spoke with the media about their hopes for...
