Vermont State

WCAX

State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion

A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits

“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Health equity grants awarded in the NEK

Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and its community partners awarded $307,300 in grant funds to ten projects working to address health equity and improve the lives of residents in the Northeast Kingdom. The projects build capacity to combat systemic inequities and ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses

"This is not the way I wanted it to go at all,” the former staffer told VTDigger. “But I'm pretty disturbed by the fact that she's a champion for all these things and helping people but then she can't pay her campaign staff." Read the story on VTDigger here: Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Ryegate Power Station Shuts Down Due to Wood Supply Crunch

One of Vermont’s two wood-fired power plants has temporarily shut down as loggers who fear they won't be paid have stopped delivering wood chips to Ryegate Power Station. The 20-megawatt plant shut down on November 23 and will stay closed for at least three weeks as it tries to rebuild the supply of wood chips it needs to generate electricity for the state’s power grid.
RYEGATE, VT
