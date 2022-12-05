A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a rapper was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival in October.Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on October 19.The 18-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into police on Tuesday. He remains in custody.Officers say they still need to trace another man whose image, captured on CCTV, has been released.Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “Do you know who this person is? He was caught on CCTV at the Carnival and we still urgently need...

2 DAYS AGO