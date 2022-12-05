Read full article on original website
‘The Roding is sacred and has rights’: the hammer-wielding barrister fighting for London’s forgotten river
The last yellow sycamore leaves spin downwards as vast beds of reeds whisper in the wind. An ancient oak stretches huge branches across the glinting water and, for a moment, London’s third biggest river looks as graceful as it did two centuries ago. Then my walk with Paul Powlesland...
Someone has created a tube map that’s ‘fairer’ for south London
A young tube fan, Felix Dennis, has declared transport justice for south London, which has notoriously bad Underground connections. He’s created an idealised tube map that’s ‘fairer to south London’, adding tons of new stops in Dulwich, Croydon, Bromley and many more postcodes. On the reimagined...
London's most outlandish Christmas trees, ranked
At Christmas, words and concepts become elastic. ‘Family’ means literally anyone who happens to show up for dinner, even if they're your fuckboy cousin's girlfriend of all of three weeks. ‘Togetherness’ just means getting drunk at the same time. And ‘breakfast’ means any foul and depraved combination of leftovers you choose to eat before noon (eg three Quality Street and a bowl of soggy trifle). So perhaps it's unsurprising that London's hotels, attractions and public spaces have taken this festive linguistic vagueness to heart by stretching the concept of a Christmas tree to its very limits.
The London Eye could be gone by 2028
An iconic part of London’s skyline could disappear for ever in a few years. The London Eye, which has become as much a part of the capital’s furniture as M&M World and adult ballpits, could be removed by 2028. The Millennium Wheel, as it was originally known, opened...
London’s No Signal Radio Station Presents Its "Class of 2022" Shortlist
No Signal, a grassroots, Black-led radio station has just announced its “Class of 2022” of its inaugural No Signal Yearbook, which celebrates emerging music talent in the U.K. Launched back in 2019, the No Signal platform came to create a space for DJs to express themselves outside of...
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a rapper was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival in October.Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on October 19.The 18-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into police on Tuesday. He remains in custody.Officers say they still need to trace another man whose image, captured on CCTV, has been released.Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “Do you know who this person is? He was caught on CCTV at the Carnival and we still urgently need...
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
Matt Hancock: I was warned 820,000 in UK could die from Covid
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he was warned 820,000 people in the UK could die from Covid two months before the country went into lockdown. In his new diaries on the pandemic, the MP says in January 2020 he was told by England's chief medical officer the toll was "a reasonable case scenario" if restrictions were not introduced.
The world’s oldest cat lives in London
Guinness World Records has just named the world’s oldest cat, and she lives in London. Flossie the mog is an astonishing 27 years old, which makes her at least 120 in equivalent human years. The poor old girl was left for adoption aged 26 as her previous owner was no longer able to look after her. Luckily, she was given a fresh start when Vicki Green from Orpington took her in. Coincidentally, Green, who has previous experience looking after elderly cats, is also 27, making the two sort-of kindred spirits.
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
Regional divides widening as Britain gets ‘sicker and poorer’, report finds
Regional inequality is growing in Britain as the whole country gets “sicker and poorer”, research has found.Widespread ill health is shrinking the workforce and cutting productivity across the UK but a new report makes the case that the suffering is not distributed evenly; striking a blow at the government’s levelling up agenda.Data reviewed by the the Institute for Public Policy (IPPR) shows sickness is twice as likely to force people out of work in northeast England, Wales and Northern Ireland as in London and the southeast.A record high of 2.5 million working-age people were found to out of work...
West Midlands metro extension ‘extremely likely’ to be delayed or scrapped due to lack of cash
A planned extension to the West Midlands Metro is "extremely likely" to be "delayed or withdrawn" due to a lack of funding, a local authority has warned. Line 2 of the city region's tram system is meant to link Birmingham and Wolverhampton to Dudley and Brierley Hill in the south west of the conurbation. But in a report released this week Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council said a backdrop of inflation and rising costs meant the line was likely to go no further than Dudley without extra money – which is yet to be found.The news that England’s second city could...
Father of boy stabbed to death in Cambridge ‘thought he would be safer there’
The father of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Cambridge has said he thought his son would be safer there, after he sent the boy away from north-west London to live with his mother.Aspiring electrical engineer Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, in the early hours of November 19.A post-mortem examination recorded that he died from a stab wound to his chest.Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested at properties in south London, have been charged with his murder and appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.I...
Voices: No coats, no food – schoolchildren have time-travelled to Victorian Britain
The data reads like something from the Great Depression. Or perhaps a Dickens novel.But it’s not. The research published this past week by the Sutton Trust, which I chair, is a snapshot of life in schools in 21st century Britain, and it is one that should shame us all.It paints a picture of how the cost of living crisis is rampaging through the whole of society – but specifically the poorest parts, resulting in children turning up to school hungry, cold and unable to concentrate. Specifically, it outlines how rocketing inflation is holding back the most deprived kids in...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
Leeds apartment block plans approved by single vote
Plans for two new city centre tower blocks in Leeds have been approved by a single vote. Developer Glenbrook is now set to build the 16 and 19-storey buildings near the city's railway station on Whitehall Road. Residents in neighbouring flats had objected, saying the flats would overshadow their own...
Sydney is in the top-10 safest and happiest destinations in the world
OK, so Melbourne may be the ‘Friendliest City in the World’, according to recent data – but Sydney has ranked in the top 10 global cities when it comes to both safety and happiness. International health insurance company William Russell did a big data dive to discover where some of the most commonly visited cities rank when it comes to ‘friendly factors’, such as safety and happiness. When it comes to safety, Sydney ranks at number nine. Better still, we landed in spot six for happiness.
