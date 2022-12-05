ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

newsnationnow.com

Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply

(NewsNation) — Reparations: It's a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: Cranston Street Armory to open "after December 7". Status today.

This morning it is 52 degrees in Providence – it will rain throughout the day – it is December 7th. When the Cranston Street Armory was proposed to be activated as an emergency shelter in response to the state's growing homeless crisis, on November 30th, the Governor's office began the process of seeking approval from the various groups necessary to open the doors "starting after December 7" for a maximum of 50 people to be located in the "ballroom" room. Portable toilets and shower facilities need to be brought in. Cooking will not be allowed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

'iCarly' actress Jennette McCurdy coming to University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Jennette McCurdy, best known for playing Sam on Nickelodeon's "iCarly," will be visiting the University of Rhode Island this month. The URI Student Entertainment Committee shared that McCurdy will be visiting the campus on Dec. 11 to talk about her 20 plus years in the entertainment industry.
KINGSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he's come up with a much better plan for the property.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
motifri.com

Uprise RI: Community leaders accuse PVD Public Schools of retaliation and discrimination

Pilar McCloud, David Morales, and Ty'Relle Stephens. Community members gathered in front of the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) offices on Westminster Street in PVD on Tuesday morning to express their concern regarding issues in the Providence Public Schools, as well as the state intervention in the district. Pilar McCloud, CEO and Founder of A Sweet Creation Youth Organization began the press conference by saying that she was representing families, students, legislators, community organizations, and other community members.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Luxury Penthouse Overlooking Narragansett Bay

This Rhode Island condo near Newport offers more space than some single-family houses, on top of its gorgeous views. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,500,000. Size: 8,235 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. Luxury...
PORTSMOUTH, RI

