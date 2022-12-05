Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply
(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
ABC6.com
McKee’s inauguration will take place at Rhode Island Convention Center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee’s inauguration in January will take place at the Rhode Island Convention Center — not the State House, where it’s usually held. Andrea Palagi, a spokesperson for McKee, said the reason for the change is because of the “extremely cold...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Cranston Street Armory to open “after December 7”. Status today.
This morning it is 52 degrees in Providence – it will rain throughout the day – it is December 7th. When the Cranston Street Armory was proposed to be activated as an emergency shelter in response to the state’s growing homeless crisis, on November 30th, the Governor’s office began the process of seeking approval from the various groups necessary to open the doors “starting after December 7” for a maximum of 50 people to be located in the “ballroom” room. Portable toilets and shower facilities need to be brought in. Cooking will not be allowed.
ABC6.com
Safety report shows Rhode Island among safest, Massachusetts most dangerous
Massachusetts was ranked as one of nine states in the country to be considered most unsafe for traffic safety laws, landing in the “danger” category, according to a new report by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Meanwhile, Rhode Island found itself on the opposite end of...
Lifespan will close Wayland Square Surgery Center in January
The disclosure comes a day after Target 12 revealed that Lifespan's operations lost $77 million this year.
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
William Cotton of Hopkinton is the third person from Rhode Island to be charged in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker
A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
Lifespan, Care New England lost over $100 million combined this year
Newly released annual reports reveal Rhode Island's two largest hospital groups are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
ABC6.com
‘iCarly’ actress Jennette McCurdy coming to University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Jennette McCurdy, best known for playing Sam on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly,” will be visiting the University of Rhode Island this month. The URI Student Entertainment Committee shared that McCurdy will be visiting the campus on Dec. 11 to talk about her 20 plus years in the entertainment industry.
Expert: ‘Tipflation’ could hurt hourly workers in the long run
Shoppers may have noticed tip requests popping up in all sorts of unusual places, such as pin pads and cashier kiosks.
Turnto10.com
Workers voice concern over trash, needles in homeless encampment outside State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Needles, trash, waste. State House workers are raising concerns about what’s being left around a homeless encampment outside Rhode Island’s capitol. For weeks, tents have lined the sides of the plaza leading into the Smith Street side of the State House. Multiple State...
Valley Breeze
Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
ecori.org
Mayflower Wind Recommits to Project After Energy Siting Board Raises Concerns Over Company’s Statements
WARWICK, R.I. — An offshore wind developer reaffirmed its project commitments last week after state regulators raised questions over the company’s statements regarding the financial viability of a new wind project. In filings to Rhode Island’s Energy Facility Siting Board (EFSB), project developer Mayflower Wind said it remained...
RIDOH: Staff accidentally sent out 8K Rhode Islanders’ personal info
The Rhode Island Department of Health is investigating a data breach that happened earlier this year, which compromised the personal information of approximately 8,800 Rhode Islanders.
motifri.com
Uprise RI: Community leaders accuse PVD Public Schools of retaliation and discrimination
Pilar McCloud, David Morales, and Ty’Relle Stephens. Community members gathered in front of the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) offices on Westminster Street in PVD on Tuesday morning to express their concern regarding issues in the Providence Public Schools, as well as the state intervention in the district. Pilar McCloud, CEO and Founder of A Sweet Creation Youth Organization began the press conference by saying that she was representing families, students, legislators, community organizations, and other community members.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Luxury Penthouse Overlooking Narragansett Bay
This Rhode Island condo near Newport offers more space than some single-family houses, on top of its gorgeous views. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,500,000. Size: 8,235 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. Luxury...
