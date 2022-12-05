Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
How We Picked the 11 New Restaurants That Defined Dallas in 2022
Our Best New Restaurants feature is online now, celebrating 2022’s most exciting new bites. And let me tell you: this was one complicated year to assemble such a list. 2022 was a strange year. The pandemic’s effects were finally wearing off, diners were getting their booster shots, and a lot of customers wanted to return to comfort foods, old favorites, and things they remembered and missed. Bold or creative new flavors, unusual experiences—those traits were less important. One restaurant owner even told me that sales of “today’s specials” were down by half at his establishment. People were still going to his restaurant in the same numbers, but they didn’t want the special—they wanted the usual.
Dallas Observer
Dig In: The Dallas Observer's Top 100 Restaurants for 2023
This time last year, the restaurant industry was still shaking off the pandemic like a blindside blow from a middle linebacker. It was a slow, one-foot-in-front-of-the-other recovery from labor challenges, product shortages, crazy weather and inflation. The ride through 2022 has been smoother, but not without its own set of...
dmagazine.com
The Best New Restaurants in Dallas 2022
Looking over the Dallas restaurant scene in 2022, it’s hard to avoid mixed feelings. We had a lot of glamorous, transportive new restaurants open, but many of them were more sizzle than steak. We saw a return to old-school hospitality and classic comfort food but a backlash against creative, boundary-pushing fare. Restaurants with wealthy clienteles saw record profits, while smaller spots struggled to keep up. Several diners told me they were bored with Dallas’ food, but restaurateurs told me that their regulars just want to relax, feel pampered, and order “the usual.”
papercitymag.com
With a New Store in Dallas’ West Village, This So-Cal Jewelry Staple Continues Its Texas Takeover
Gorjana's first store in Dallas' West Village. (photo by Tamytha Cameron) With the opening of its newest Uptown Dallas storefront in early November, gorjana has added to its Texas retail trifecta (the brand has two Austin locations and one in Houston’s buzzy Montrose Collective). The Southern California brand offers diamond-studded and 18k styles, but gorjana is perhaps best known for their gold-plated necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings that look practically indistinguishable from their solid gold counterparts (and are available at a fraction of the price).
Family-Owned, Haystack Burgers opens Preston Hollow Monday, Dec 12th
Haystack Burgers & Barley, the neighborhood burger spot known for their fresh, house made burgers and warm hospitality, is set to open their fifth DFW location on Monday, December 12 in Preston Hollow at 11700 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
Dallas' Mockingbird Station is on the market
It opened its doors in 2001 next to a DART rail station just east of the SMU campus, and since then Mockingbird Station has received a number of real estate industry awards for its landmark design.
dmagazine.com
Go Inside the Branca Room, Dallas’ First Vermouth Bar
James Slater wants to impress you. Inside The Branca Room, his secluded speak-easy located in the back of Chimichurri Argentinian Bistro & Bar in Oak Cliff, he does just that. To get there, you’ll have to walk through the dining room and wine cellar, and then pass through another door. Or, after 10:30 pm, customers can enter directly through the alley between West Seventh and Eighth streets. When you see a glowing red light above a door, you’ve found it. (If you take the alley route, use your phone as a flashlight; it gets dark.)
dmagazine.com
The Future of the Kalita Humphreys Theater Finally Comes Into View
Often referred to as “The Kalita,” the Kalita Humphreys Theater is unique not only to Dallas, but to the country. Only one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s theater designs was built, and it sits in Dallas, intentionally positioned along the banks of Turtle Creek by the famed architect. He notched the building into a limestone bluff and cantilevered it over the creek.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant Continues a Holiday Tradition
A holiday tradition at a Fort Worth landmark will bring something good for families come Christmas morning. Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon on Monday. Friends, customers, and vendors were invited to lunch with one request: Bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. This...
MySanAntonio
Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
rejournals.com
Suburban Dallas multi-housing community trades to new owner
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Independence Crossing, a 124-unit, boutique, value-add multi-housing community located in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Plano. JLL represented the seller. Langdon Street Capital acquired the asset. Built in 1999, the two-story Independence Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom units...
dmagazine.com
101 Things You Must Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Christmas: 2022 Edition
First, make it a Christmas tradition to check out the handiwork of Dallas residents. In North Dallas, there are stretches of Strait Lane and Hockaday Drive and the Walnut Hill neighborhood that reliably offer displays of holiday spirit. Spend time in the Park Cities (including the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard, where there’s a display that would make Clark Griswold jealous) by driving Beverly and Lakeside drives. Go appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Timberhollow Circle neighborhood in Lake Highlands or Lakewood Boulevard. Then head to Oak Cliff and the Kessler Park neighborhood to finish off your trip. Not tired yet? You could also check out the Deerfield neighborhood at Preston Road and Coit Road or the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington. For a map of the best Christmas lights in town, head here.
999ktdy.com
Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood
America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
2 Dallas-area restaurants ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America: report
When it comes to Dallas there are a few things that remain above the rest and that's sports, nightlife, things to do, and even above all of that is the food scene.
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen
The HUB in Allen – a first of its kind entertainment venue in Texas opened last month, as part of the first phase of The Farm in Allen, a new mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The three-acre open-air venue and 15,000 square foot indoor heated food hall offers multiple food and beverage options and daily entertainment including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space that includes uniquely curated restaurant concepts like Crave Roadside Sliders and Local Smoke BBQ.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
dmagazine.com
Meet the Dallas 500: Jesse Arenivas
Led by Jesse Arenivas, EnLink Midstream—which posted approximately $6.686 billion in revenue in 2021—owns natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, carbon capture, transportation, and sequestration midstream assets across seven states, including in North Texas’ Barnett Shale. Today the company is growing its traditional midstream business while...
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
dmagazine.com
First Bite: We Tried the Much-Hyped Neapolitan Pies at Pizzana
Pizzana, a Neapolitan-style pizza chain newly arrived on Knox Street, is serious about its crust. I knew this a few ways before walking into the door: because the chain’s founder, Daniele Uditi, prefers to use a slow-rising 48-hour ferment for his dough, because the legendary Los Angeles Times critic Jonathan Gold was a huge fan of the original location, and because one of Dallas’ most renowned pizza makers told me over the phone how excited he was to try Uditi’s work.
