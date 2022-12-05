Our Best New Restaurants feature is online now, celebrating 2022’s most exciting new bites. And let me tell you: this was one complicated year to assemble such a list. 2022 was a strange year. The pandemic’s effects were finally wearing off, diners were getting their booster shots, and a lot of customers wanted to return to comfort foods, old favorites, and things they remembered and missed. Bold or creative new flavors, unusual experiences—those traits were less important. One restaurant owner even told me that sales of “today’s specials” were down by half at his establishment. People were still going to his restaurant in the same numbers, but they didn’t want the special—they wanted the usual.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO