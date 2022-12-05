ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

BCSO: 2 arrested after ‘significant’ amount of narcotics found in traffic stop

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pair is behind bars after Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies found a large amount of narcotics following a traffic stop last week.

Deputies on November 28 conducted a traffic stop of a Volkswagen vehicle they say was impeding traffic during an investigation in Ladson, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

After refusing initial commands, the front passenger, identified as Preston Long (33), fled on foot before deputies detained him.

CPD: Man arrested for punching security staff at Roper St. Francis Hospital

“During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Agents located a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for Methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 55 grams,” BCSO said. “Agents also located approximately 32 grams of Marijuana.”

Long was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and resisting arrest. Courtney Honeycutt, 36, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

2 arrested on drug charges after Georgetown traffic stop

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown Police arrested two people on drug charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday. According to GPD, police officers stopped a “suspicious” Saturn SUV on Fraser Street and noticed two of the occupants seemingly fighting. Police noticed the driver, Hoyt High (55), placing an object in his mouth before he spat […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Ladson shooting injures 1, deputies investigating

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Ladson shooting injured a man Wednesday. According to CCSO, the call about the shooting came in just before 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nestwood Street. The man told deputies that he was standing outside when he felt a pain in his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC
Moncks Corner man charged with witness intimidation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges after allegedly colluding with a Berkeley County inmate to intimidate a court witness. Josiah Limehouse was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, intimidation of witnesses, and two counts of malicious injury […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Walterboro police searching for two people accused of fraud

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who are accused of fraud. According to WPD, the individuals ran up nearly $2,000 in fraudulent charges using a 90-year-old woman’s credit card. The victim provided a bank statement to police which showed four separate […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
NCPD: 1 injured, 1 arrested in shooting on Sorrell Avenue

Romero De Vestel Crawford, 56, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, NCPD officials said. The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to police. _____ NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Teen arrested after gun found outside Goodwin Elementary School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to a loaded gun that was found outside a North Charleston elementary school on Monday. The gun was found on the grounds of Goodwin Elementary School on Monday morning before classes...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
