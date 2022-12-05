ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
Portland's Miss Oregon, Sophia Takla, goes for Miss America title

The 2019 Jesuit High School grad has proudly represented the state and her causes, and now competes for ultimate prize.As Sophia Takla prepared for the Miss America competition, she consulted with many people and had discussions and plans about how to best represent herself as Miss Oregon on the national stage. For lunch one day, she met the only woman to win Miss America from Oregon, Katie Harman in 2002, who shared the importance of knowing the reason behind the quest for the title. "You need to have a strong understanding of your 'Why,'" Takla said. "Why you want to...
Guide to Vietnamese Food in Portland

Oregon is home to the fifth-largest population of Vietnamese Americans in the U.S. (and 2% of the population of Portland), where they’ve brought along their rich and bright cuisine to the Pacific Northwest. For those celebrating Tết, the Vietnamese lunar new year (this year on January 22, 2023), events take place at locations like Washington Square Mall, where families enjoy food, dances and shows. For the rest of the year, you can enjoy inviting Vietnamese cuisine, from steamy noodle soups to nourishing sandwiches. Here are my personal recommendations for the Portland region, and several spots enjoyed by Vietnamese food lovers in the nearby Willamette Valley.
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music superstar, Shania Twain, is coming to the FARGODOME. The world-renowned singer is coming to Fargo on Nov. 5, 2023. It’s the second part of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour. Tickets for the concert go on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at this link.
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers is coming to the FARGODOME. The band announced their 2023 tour dates including Thursday, April 6 in Fargo. The group will also be in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 8 at US Bank Stadium. Tickets go on sale on...
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area

Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory

Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
Fargodome GM: securing financing for long-discussed improvements could prove "challenging"

(Fargo, ND) -- The general manager at the Fargodome is giving an update on efforts aimed at refurbishing the facility. "So we've been looking at ways to enhance the Fargodome. I believe the City of Fargo, Fargodome Authority, NDSU and Fargodome management have done a great job over the 30 years of keeping up a lot of different things with it as far as some space, technology, the lighting, things such as that," said Rob Sobolik.
