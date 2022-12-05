Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
theanalyst.com
FCS Quarterfinal-Round Playoff Preview and Prediction: Samford at North Dakota State
A strong case can be made for an upset in three of the four FCS quarterfinals this weekend, but a Samford win at North Dakota State Friday night would surely be one of the bigger surprises in the 45-year playoff history. NDSU, the defending FCS champion and a winner of...
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
Channel 6000
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
Portland's Miss Oregon, Sophia Takla, goes for Miss America title
The 2019 Jesuit High School grad has proudly represented the state and her causes, and now competes for ultimate prize.As Sophia Takla prepared for the Miss America competition, she consulted with many people and had discussions and plans about how to best represent herself as Miss Oregon on the national stage. For lunch one day, she met the only woman to win Miss America from Oregon, Katie Harman in 2002, who shared the importance of knowing the reason behind the quest for the title. "You need to have a strong understanding of your 'Why,'" Takla said. "Why you want to...
traveloregon.com
Guide to Vietnamese Food in Portland
Oregon is home to the fifth-largest population of Vietnamese Americans in the U.S. (and 2% of the population of Portland), where they’ve brought along their rich and bright cuisine to the Pacific Northwest. For those celebrating Tết, the Vietnamese lunar new year (this year on January 22, 2023), events take place at locations like Washington Square Mall, where families enjoy food, dances and shows. For the rest of the year, you can enjoy inviting Vietnamese cuisine, from steamy noodle soups to nourishing sandwiches. Here are my personal recommendations for the Portland region, and several spots enjoyed by Vietnamese food lovers in the nearby Willamette Valley.
Incoming: Valley rain and mountain snow headed for the PNW
Storm clouds will move into the Pacific Northwest tonight, bringing a wave of rain and mountain snow that will wash the Willamette Valley and frost the Cascades into next week.
Portland’s reigning Restaurant of the Year is opening a lechonería in Beaverton
When chef Carlo Lamagna flies back to the Philippines, his first stop is a little cart at the side of the road with spit-roasted meats slowly roasting over coals. For a few dollars, he orders a bag of chopped chicken or pork belly and pickles to bring home and enjoy with a fresh pot of rice.
KATU.com
Winter weather making a strong return to Columbia River Gorge, Cascades
PORTLAND, Ore. — An active weather pattern is knocking on the Northwest’s door as we head toward the weekend. Rain will head into the Willamette Valley late Wednesday night. Snow levels in the Oregon Cascades will come down to around 2000 feet. Thursday stays really wet as the...
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
valleynewslive.com
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music superstar, Shania Twain, is coming to the FARGODOME. The world-renowned singer is coming to Fargo on Nov. 5, 2023. It’s the second part of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour. Tickets for the concert go on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at this link.
valleynewslive.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers is coming to the FARGODOME. The band announced their 2023 tour dates including Thursday, April 6 in Fargo. The group will also be in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 8 at US Bank Stadium. Tickets go on sale on...
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Salem?
Been in Salem for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
WWEEK
The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory
Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
wdayradionow.com
Fargodome GM: securing financing for long-discussed improvements could prove "challenging"
(Fargo, ND) -- The general manager at the Fargodome is giving an update on efforts aimed at refurbishing the facility. "So we've been looking at ways to enhance the Fargodome. I believe the City of Fargo, Fargodome Authority, NDSU and Fargodome management have done a great job over the 30 years of keeping up a lot of different things with it as far as some space, technology, the lighting, things such as that," said Rob Sobolik.
WWEEK
Portland Lawyer Sues Mayor Ted Wheeler and the City Over Undisclosed Text Messages
Portland public interest lawyer Alan Kessler filed a lawsuit against Mayor Ted Wheeler and the city of Portland on Dec. 5, seeking to hold both accountable for their failure to turn over thousands of electronic messages. Kessler filed his lawsuit seeking injunctive and declaratory relief in Multnomah County Circuit Court....
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
