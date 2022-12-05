Read full article on original website
Related
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah lands the commitment from four-star OT Spencer Fano
On Tuesday, Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program picked up a huge commitment in their 2023 class as Timpiew (Provo, UT) four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano announced his commitment to the program!. Fano is now the highest rated commit in Utah's 2023 class and is the second four-star offensive...
Former five-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer transferring from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is leaving the Alabama football team. On Monday evening, the news came down that the Forth Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal product is entering the transfer portal and will look to continue his playing career elsewhere. The news of Brockermeyer’s...
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
4-star DL Jordan Hall knows where he's going, sets commitment date
Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall has taken dozens of campus visits, including a handful of officials this fall. He’s made list cuts. And now he’s ready to make his commitment. Hall told On3 that he will announce his decision during the Early Signing Period on...
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still undergoing tests on foot
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo continues to undergo testing on his broken left foot, but there's a growing belief that the quarterback avoided a Lisfranc injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Garoppolo made an early departure from Sunday's game against the Dolphins and needed a cart to...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
CBS Sports
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was Badgers' interim coach, says he won't return in 2023
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he will not return to the Badgers' staff for the 2023 season as the program transitions to a new regime under Luke Fickell. Leonhard guided Wisconsin to a 4-3 mark over the final seven games of the regular season while serving as interim coach following the firing of Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season.
CBS Sports
Chris Marshall enters transfer portal: Five-star WR from Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class joins exodus
The mass exodus from Texas A&M continued Wednesday when Chris Marshall, a five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the Class of 2022, entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. A 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Fort Bend High School in Missouri City, Texas, he was one of the eight five-star players who signed with coach Jimbo Fisher in what wound up being the best recruiting class of all time, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
CBS Sports
Texans' Taylor Stallworth: Claimed by Houston
The Texans claimed Stallworth off waivers from Kansas City on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Stallworth becomes part of the defensive tackle rotation in the Texans' 4-3 alignment, joining Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, Kurt Hinish and Thomas Booker. Houston released Michael Dwumfour to make room for Stallworth, who logged 53 snaps and four tackles over six games with the Chiefs.
Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
The current Michigan offensive line is full of future NFL talent, some of which who will likely enter this year's NFL Draft once the season comes to an end. Though there are already guys on the roster who are ready and willing to step up and fill those upcoming vacancies, it's crucial that head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. utilize the transfer portal to secure as much top talent and experience as they possibly can.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games by Watchability
We also give one reason to tune in to every matchup.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards for the Bucs, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in a miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers disappointed from a fantasy perspective however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or had more than five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in Week 14.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Best team fits for Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and other top quarterback prospects
It's that time. That time when NFL teams are starting to be eliminated from playoff contention while at the collegiate ranks, prospects are announcing their plans to declare for the draft while also deciding to sit out bowl games in preparation for it. Those simultaneous developments indicate that an increasing...
Look: Joel Klatt Is 'Shocked' By Heisman Trophy Finalists Snubs
The list of Heisman finalists were released Monday. This led to banter and debate surrounding which players should have been in contention, and whether certain finalists should have been omitted from the list. One oft-mentioned snub from the list was Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. Valued voices ...
Comments / 0