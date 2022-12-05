Read full article on original website
Mum's fight for answers after her daughter, 13, died suddenly in her sleep as she reveals doctors first dismissed her constant epileptic fits as a cry for attention: 'It was disgusting'
A young girl who died suddenly in her sleep after suffering epilepsy for years including up to 80 seizures a day has been remembered for her 'wicked sense of humour'. Charlotte Ivy Studham, from Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, died just a few days shy of her 14th birthday on November 3 from suspected Sudden Unexplained Death Epilepsy (SUDEP).
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
TMZ.com
IG Model Who is HIV Positive Blind Again After Eye Surgery
Instagram model Gena Tew, who disclosed she is HIV positive, is facing even more issues following eye surgery ... we're told she's gone completely blind in one eye. You'll recall -- Gena underwent surgery in August, after losing her vision in her left eye following her HIV diagnosis. There was reason to hope the procedure would restore her vision.
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Former Ms South Carolina says she was forced to carry her fetus until 25 weeks — 2 months after doctors detected a deadly heart defect
This year, Jill Hartle was told her fetus was unlikely to survive. But finding abortion care took weeks due to restrictions in South Carolina.
Lucy Letby poisoned baby by injecting two bags of feed with insulin 24 hours after 'murdering' his twin brother, court hears
Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO
An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Doctors Find Rare Tail On Healthy Baby Girl
A baby girl was born with an extremely rare 2-inch-long "true tail" covered in hair. The discovery astonished doctors as the occurrence is highly unusual. “The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent,” wrote the authors in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. (source)
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
Centre Daily
Nose grown on woman’s arm was transplanted on her face, French doctors say
Doctors in France grew a nose on a woman’s forearm that was later transplanted onto her face. Plastic surgeons say it is one of the first-ever instances of the procedure. The woman, who previously had sinus cancer, lost a large portion of her nose and underwent multiple failed reconstructions, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 8, news release from a hospital in Toulouse.
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
"I laughed involuntarily. His comment was so absurd and insulting that I felt my brain separate from my body, like I wasn’t there."
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Shock twist after parents refused to let their baby use 'jabbed blood' in life-saving surgery
A New Zealand couple who are adamantly refusing to let doctors use blood from Covid-vaccinated donors to perform open heart surgery on their baby boy has been forced to accept that some 'jabbed' blood may have to be used. The little boy has severe pulmonary valve stenosis, meaning he has...
Tragedy as mother-of-four dies just two days after cancer diagnosis
A mother-of-four who was getting ready to welcome her first grandchild died just two days after being diagnosed with cancer. Janice Cassidy Adair, 46, died on August 31, after being diagnosed with bone and liver cancer only two days before. Nail technician Janice had been feeling unwell for a couple...
Upworthy
Mom criticized for having baby at 51, but she's so happy, says daughter
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. A woman has hit out at people criticizing her mother for having a baby at 51. Kayla Caldwell's mom wanted to have a baby and successfully got pregnant through IVF, but the response from the public has been harsh and judgmental. Kayla Caldwell said this is the happiest she has seen her mother and won't have anyone else dampen her joy. Caldwell had been documenting her mom's pregnancy journey on TikTok, reported The Mirror. One of her videos notched up as many as 7 million views. While some were happy for her mom, some were rude and judgmental.
Baby allegedly poisoned by nurse ‘received two bags of contaminated feed’
Upworthy
Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life
Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
New Zealand court takes guardianship of baby after parents refuse vaccinated blood for heart surgery
