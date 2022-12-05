Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Welcomed Dozens of Migrants Who Arrived OvernightTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Wreaths Across America seeks volunteers for Castle Rock ceremonyNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Equity committee calls for more support from DougCo leadershipSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
A focus on Russell Wilson’s bathrooms illustrates how bad things are for Broncos
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
Ravens reuniting with veteran QB amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson’s injury has the Baltimore Ravens circling back to an ex. Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman revealed Monday that his client, veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, has signed to the Ravens’ practice squad. The news comes after Jackson, Baltimore’s starter at the QB position, was knocked out of...
NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news
The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast
The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Woody Paige: Ailing Broncos country turns its lonely eyes to new ownership group for answers
Our Dusty Old Cowtown’s NFL franchise should be called the National Western Laughingstock Show. Christmas season may be the saddest for Waltons since the fictional Walton family sent out John-Boy in 1933 to search for his missing father. During these unhappy holidays the factual Waltons-Penners own a $4.65 billion football team that is about to have a 3-10 record and another zero chance to be in the NFL playoffs. ...
Russell-fly effect: Broncos drafted a great CB in Patrick Surtain, and it sunk the franchise
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is a marvelous player. Before the end of his second season he's already one of the best young defensive players in football. Pro Football Focus' grades have Surtain ranked as the ninth-best cornerback in football, and that seems low. He has shut down some of the best receivers in football. He's a star.
49ers' quarterback situation could help Broncos' draft stock
The San Francisco 49ers have lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury, which means they must now turn to rookie Brock Purdy, who was the final pick (“Mr. Irrelevant”) in April’s NFL draft. In theory, the 49ers starting a third-string quarterback is bad news for the...
Cowboys star rips Biden over Brittney Griner release, walks back scathing tweets
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took aim at the Biden administration over Brittney Griner's release as Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not involved in the swap.
Broncos players visit newborn babies at Colorado Springs hospital
Denver Broncos players Brandon McManus and Justin Simmons took a trip down Interstate 25 from Mile High on Dec. 6, as they visited patients and staff at UCHealth Memorial North Hospital in Colorado Springs to help kick off the holiday season.
Bills pass rusher Von Miller out for the season after ACL surgery
Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that Von Miller had exploratory surgery and his ACL was repaired. He will be out the rest of season.
Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Denver Broncos
For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the division rival Denver Broncos. Despite coming off of a crushing loss, the Chiefs still have hope to win out and possibly still get the AFC’s number one seed. Meanwhile, it has been a depressing season for the Broncos. Denver currently sits at 3-9, last in the AFC West division. Additionally, the Chiefs enter Sunday with a current 13-game winning streak over these Broncos. The last time where Denver defeated Kansas City was in September 2015, when Peyton Manning and Alex Smith squared off.
