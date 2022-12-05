ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast

The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Ailing Broncos country turns its lonely eyes to new ownership group for answers

Our Dusty Old Cowtown’s NFL franchise should be called the National Western Laughingstock Show. Christmas season may be the saddest for Waltons since the fictional Walton family sent out John-Boy in 1933 to search for his missing father. During these unhappy holidays the factual Waltons-Penners own a $4.65 billion football team that is about to have a 3-10 record and another zero chance to be in the NFL playoffs. ...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Denver Broncos

For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the division rival Denver Broncos. Despite coming off of a crushing loss, the Chiefs still have hope to win out and possibly still get the AFC’s number one seed. Meanwhile, it has been a depressing season for the Broncos. Denver currently sits at 3-9, last in the AFC West division. Additionally, the Chiefs enter Sunday with a current 13-game winning streak over these Broncos. The last time where Denver defeated Kansas City was in September 2015, when Peyton Manning and Alex Smith squared off.
DENVER, CO

