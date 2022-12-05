ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MercyMe to perform at Symphony Hall in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTn4s_0jXrh4c000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christian band MercyMe is coming to Symphony Hall in 2023.

MGM Springfield announced that MercyMe will perform at Springfield Symphony Hall on March 4th. Since 2001, the group has sold more than 9 million CDs and DVDs. They made history in 2014 with the song “I Can Only Image” which was the first song in Christian music to go platinum.

A movie hit the box office in 2018 based on the life of frontman Bart Millard who wrote the mega-hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father.

MercyMe has sold out venues throughout the U.S. Tickets are on sale at MGMSpringfield.com .

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

