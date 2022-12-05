Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners met to discuss how to allocate more than $50 million, which the federal government gave to help recover from the pandemic. Commissioners say they want to use the money on housing, food insecurity, and necessities. "To address root causes of the issues that we are seeing in our community are really the focus of all of my work here on the commission and I am excited to see that's what we are doing with our ARPA funds," Board of County Commissioners Chair Anna Prizzia said.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO