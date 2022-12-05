Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
Oregon woman accused of bringing psychedelic mushrooms into Alachua County
Alachua County — Florida Highway Patrol accuses a 42-year-old woman from Oregon of having psychedelic mushrooms, pills, meth, an unknown brown powder, and a gun. Troopers say they stopped Rachel Morgan on I-75 in Micanopy Tuesday morning for driving erratically. A K9 indicated there was drugs in the car. They searched the car and then say they found the drugs.
mycbs4.com
Levy County man accepts plea deal for drug offenses
Joshua Moretz, 32, an Inglis resident accepted a three year plea sentence to the Florida Department of Corrections last Thursday. Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says a deputy attempted to stop Moretz in October of 2021. Moretz, who was driving with a suspended license ignored the deputy and continued to drive.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man convicted of drug trafficking and possessing firearm in furtherance
A man was convicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to the Northern District of Florida United States Attorney's Office. After a three-day trial, they concluded that Edwin Giovanny Mendoza-Verdugo, 20,...
mycbs4.com
ACSO K-9 apprehends woman after running a red light
Alachua County, FL — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says a situation that started with running a red light, ended in a K-9 apprehension. "The driver had fled and ended up wrecking her truck," Alachua County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Art Forgey said. According to the arrest report,...
mycbs4.com
Putnam County Deputies trying to identify armed robbery suspect
Putnam County — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office accuses a man of committing an armed robbery at a Melrose food mart. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday night, this man robbed the Melrose Food Mart on State Road 100. They say he came in with a gun, robbed...
mycbs4.com
MCSO investigating shooting at home in Silver Springs Shores
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a home in Silver Springs Shores. MCSO says it happened around 3:30 a.m. earlier this morning. Deputies believe it was a drive-by shooting. No one was hurt.
mycbs4.com
10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
mycbs4.com
Donkeys recovered by Columbia County Sheriff's Office
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says deputies found donkeys, and they do not know who the owner is. The Sheriff's Office says the animals were found near SW Deputy J Davis Lane and SW Red Maple Way. They ask anyone with information about the owner to call Detective Vargo at...
mycbs4.com
Fort White man dies in crash in High Springs
High Springs — A 71-year-old man from Fort White died in a crash Tuesday evening in Alachua County,, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened at 6:20 PM at US 441 and NW 239th street in High Springs. FHP says the man was crossing 441, and...
mycbs4.com
GRU says they are aware some customers did not receive November bills
As a renter or homeowner there is one thing you can usually guarantee on-time every month bills. Some local residents have expressed concerns on social media that their Gainesville Regional Utility bills are delayed. "I did go up three times and demanded my bill," Angela Casteel said, "I had to...
mycbs4.com
Nearly one year later a mom keeps her son's legacy alive after fatal hit and run
Almost a year after a fatal hit and run in Alachua County, a family still searches for answers. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says in the year 2022 out of 94,168 hit and run crashes 227 have resulted in fatalities. "It'll never be the same as it was before," Kathy...
mycbs4.com
Suwannee County Sheriff's Office investigating human remains found
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), on Dec. 3rd, deputies responded to a call reporting that they possibly found human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The caller stated they were walking in the woods when they stumbled upon the remains. When deputies arrived...
mycbs4.com
Expert shares how local utilities can protect electrical infrastructure against threats
The country faces a scary reality after thousands of people in North Carolina lost power due to a "deliberate" attack over the weekend where gunfire damaged two electrical substations. "There's no way to completely protect the infrastructure," Director of Energy Studies at the Public Utility Research Center at the University...
mycbs4.com
Lake City man ejected from motorcycle during accident, motorcycle catches fire
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Tuesday at 2 p.m. that two vehicles collided, leading to one driver being ejected from his motorcycle. A 75-year-old man traveling north on Southwest Birley Avenue on a motorcycle approached the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road. While proceeding forward,...
mycbs4.com
Firefighters rescue patient trapped in vehicle in Ocala
According to Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR), they responded to the intersection of Southwest College Road and Southwest 27th Avenue where a vehicle rolled over around 3:30p.m. Firefighters saved a patient that was trapped using hydraulic tools removing both doors. OFR says when they arrived on the scene they found a...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Commissioners allocate ARPA funds
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners met to discuss how to allocate more than $50 million, which the federal government gave to help recover from the pandemic. Commissioners say they want to use the money on housing, food insecurity, and necessities. "To address root causes of the issues that we are seeing in our community are really the focus of all of my work here on the commission and I am excited to see that's what we are doing with our ARPA funds," Board of County Commissioners Chair Anna Prizzia said.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County to use $1.25 million to improve water quality for residents
Ramon Gavarrete serves as the public works director for Alachua County. He says the need for a new Santa Fe Hills water system is necessary. The water system was first constructed in 1966 by a private individual, but their management didn't last long. "The county needed to take over the...
mycbs4.com
Florida Gators unable to secure win falls to UConn Huskies
The Florida Gators Men's basketball team took on the ranked five UConn Huskies hoping to win three in a row. In the first half they did not get off to a great start, digging a 13 point hole. At the end of the first half the score was 36-23. The...
mycbs4.com
Gas prices continue to fall in Florida
Alachua County, FL — AAA reports Florida gas prices dropped 11 cents last week, which means that gas prices are down 30 cents in a period of three weeks. On Sunday, the state average was $3.28 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since the state's gas tax holiday was in effect on Oct. 31.
Comments / 1