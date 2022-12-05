ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Oregon woman accused of bringing psychedelic mushrooms into Alachua County

Alachua County — Florida Highway Patrol accuses a 42-year-old woman from Oregon of having psychedelic mushrooms, pills, meth, an unknown brown powder, and a gun. Troopers say they stopped Rachel Morgan on I-75 in Micanopy Tuesday morning for driving erratically. A K9 indicated there was drugs in the car. They searched the car and then say they found the drugs.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Levy County man accepts plea deal for drug offenses

Joshua Moretz, 32, an Inglis resident accepted a three year plea sentence to the Florida Department of Corrections last Thursday. Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says a deputy attempted to stop Moretz in October of 2021. Moretz, who was driving with a suspended license ignored the deputy and continued to drive.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ACSO K-9 apprehends woman after running a red light

Alachua County, FL — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says a situation that started with running a red light, ended in a K-9 apprehension. "The driver had fled and ended up wrecking her truck," Alachua County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Art Forgey said. According to the arrest report,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Donkeys recovered by Columbia County Sheriff's Office

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says deputies found donkeys, and they do not know who the owner is. The Sheriff's Office says the animals were found near SW Deputy J Davis Lane and SW Red Maple Way. They ask anyone with information about the owner to call Detective Vargo at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Fort White man dies in crash in High Springs

High Springs — A 71-year-old man from Fort White died in a crash Tuesday evening in Alachua County,, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened at 6:20 PM at US 441 and NW 239th street in High Springs. FHP says the man was crossing 441, and...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
GRU says they are aware some customers did not receive November bills

As a renter or homeowner there is one thing you can usually guarantee on-time every month bills. Some local residents have expressed concerns on social media that their Gainesville Regional Utility bills are delayed. "I did go up three times and demanded my bill," Angela Casteel said, "I had to...
Suwannee County Sheriff's Office investigating human remains found

According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), on Dec. 3rd, deputies responded to a call reporting that they possibly found human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The caller stated they were walking in the woods when they stumbled upon the remains. When deputies arrived...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Firefighters rescue patient trapped in vehicle in Ocala

According to Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR), they responded to the intersection of Southwest College Road and Southwest 27th Avenue where a vehicle rolled over around 3:30p.m. Firefighters saved a patient that was trapped using hydraulic tools removing both doors. OFR says when they arrived on the scene they found a...
OCALA, FL
Alachua County Commissioners allocate ARPA funds

Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners met to discuss how to allocate more than $50 million, which the federal government gave to help recover from the pandemic. Commissioners say they want to use the money on housing, food insecurity, and necessities. "To address root causes of the issues that we are seeing in our community are really the focus of all of my work here on the commission and I am excited to see that's what we are doing with our ARPA funds," Board of County Commissioners Chair Anna Prizzia said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gas prices continue to fall in Florida

Alachua County, FL — AAA reports Florida gas prices dropped 11 cents last week, which means that gas prices are down 30 cents in a period of three weeks. On Sunday, the state average was $3.28 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since the state's gas tax holiday was in effect on Oct. 31.
FLORIDA STATE

