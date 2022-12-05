ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guttenberg, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delhi Lumber Selling Business to New Owners

Delhi Lumber has announced that they’re in the process of selling their business. The new owners will be Ogden & Adam’s, a lumberyard in Hiawatha. They’ll continue to operate as Delhi Lumber with the same name, employees and location. In their Facebook announcement on Sunday, Delhi Lumber...
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Greater Dubuque Development Hosts Workforce Breakfast

DUBUQUE, IA — On Friday, December 9, Greater Dubuque Development is hosting a Workforce Breakfast at Diamond Jo Casino. The full agenda includes the latest strategies in Workforce Solutions to discover, recruit, and retain talent in the Greater Dubuque region; a Dubuque Works update covering the 2021 Skills Gap Report, Opportunity Dubuque, and Work That Works; and Strategic Initiatives update discussing transportation, housing, and child care.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Emergency Management adds sirens, cities to outdoor warning system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced the installation of seven outdoor warning sirens at additional locations throughout rural Linn County, Iowa. More people will be hearing sirens being sounded during the monthly test. The seven locations are:. Palisades Kepler State Park. Intersection...
LINN COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!

Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Jesup home a total loss after Monday night fire

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a home in Jesup on Monday night. Firefighters were called to the home in the 7000 block of Jesup Road at about 9:30 p.m. The fire department released images showing the extensive damage done to the home. It’s considered a total loss.
JESUP, IA
cbs2iowa.com

First Annual Holiday Tree Illumination kicks off in Hiawatha

Hiawatha — Wednesday evening, the City of Hiawatha held it's First Annual Holiday Tree Illumination at the Hiawatha City Hall and Community Center. The City's Holiday Market kicked off before the tree lighting, featuring:. Arts and Craft making. Local food vendors. Photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
HIAWATHA, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!

Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
MANCHESTER, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show

The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol

If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

One injured following Linn County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
LINN COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa

(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
SUMNER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy