WNDU
‘Icebykes’ return to Mishawaka’s Ironworks Plaza
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday saw the return of a Mishawaka favorite!. The “Icebykes” are back! The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Dept. made the announcement on their Facebook page. Tuesday is the first night they’ll be available at the Ironworks Plaza. To reserve your spot, simply click...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!. Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is. However, the young groundhog will be part of the...
WNDU
‘Cops with Kids’ returns to spread holiday joy
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Local law enforcement are getting into the holiday spirit by helping kids enjoy a night out with gifts and food!. It’s all part of the 31st annual ‘Cops with Kids’ event in Goshen. Police officers from Goshen, Nappanee, and Wakarusa met local elementary...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU reported monday Morning that the Mishawaka Food Pantry had closed after posting a sign on their door saying, “Due to staff sickness and shortage, we are closed until further notice.”. On Monday afternoon, they told 16 News Now that food services at the food...
WNDU
Mishawaka, Bristol receives over $1.3M in road-funding grants
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka and Bristol will collectively receive more than $1,300,000 to improve roads and bridges through the “Community Crossing Matching Grant Program.”. The program, which was established in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen the state’s transportation networks, and improve the roads. “Ensuring...
WNDU
Schools, parents come together to combat bullying
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time, local school corporations, parents and mental health professionals are working together to combat bullying. They attended a bullying prevention forum at North Side Middle School Tuesday night. The event was hosted by Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition, in collaboration with Concord and...
WNDU
Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in South Bend on Dec. 12
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, you’re in luck!. The hiring event takes place on Monday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their recruitment center located at 1290 E. Irskine Road in South Bend. Applicants should be prepared to meet with representatives of hotel operations, support services, and more. The fair will also include on-the-spot hiring and a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions.
WNDU
Goshen city employees to receive $500 bonus
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen city employees are set to get a nice bonus after a city council decision on Tuesday. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, council members approved a $500 bonus for non-elected city employees. Mayor Stutsman made the request, saying the bonus is in recognition of extra burdens because of COVID-19 and inflation.
WNDU
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
WNDU
Meet Potawatomi Poppy!
Dave's Hot Chicken serves up chicken tenders and sliders, as well as sides like mac and cheese and milkshakes!.
WNDU
McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season for holiday gifts!. McDonald’s is showing its holiday spirit by offering $0.50 double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday only through the McDonald’s App. The offer is part of their “Szn of Sharing” promotion which features daily deals through Dec....
WNDU
South Bend Police Dept. adds 9 new officers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s police force is seeing a pay-off in recruiting efforts after nine hires were sworn in at a Wednesday morning ceremony. “I think that our new package was very lucrative,” said Capt. Kathy Fulnecky with SBPD’s Training and Recruitment Division.
WNDU
Niles, Buchanan team up for economic prosperity
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles and Buchanan are working together to increase economic prosperity in the area. People gathered at the YMCA of Greater Michiana Wednesday night for a kickoff town hall on a five-year strategic plan. A community advisory committee is working on the plan, but wants the public’s...
WNDU
Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department is giving food baskets to veterans in need this holiday season. The health department is hosting “Food 4 Vets” this Wednesday, Dec. 7, at its Benton Harbor office at 2149 E. Napier Avenue. If you plan on attending, you’re asked to use the main entrance on Napier.
News Now Warsaw
Spalding joins News Now Warsaw as News Director
WARSAW — Dan Spalding has joined News Now Warsaw as the News and Content Director. News Now Warsaw has announced the hiring of a News and Content Director who is no stranger to Kosciusko County. Spalding joined the staff Monday and will oversee newscasts for News Now Warsaw (1480-AM,...
WNDU
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for information on a theft suspect!. Officers are trying to identify this person! They’re believed to be involved in a theft in the 1700 block of Cassopolis Street back in October. If you recognize this person, contact Det. Sgt....
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka man recovering from collision with horse
A Mishawaka man is recovering after colliding with a horse near Bristol. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along County Road 4 east of County Road 29. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the 55-year-old man was traveling westbound when the horse darted out from a...
abc57.com
Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing
NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
WNDU
City, EPA begin Drewry's Brewery cleanup project
This young groundhog will be part of the Potawatomi Zoo's Ambassador Animals program.
