DOVER, DE (Dec. 6, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) would like to recognize High 5 Hospitality as the first hospitality group in Delaware to have all its restaurants achieve the Bronze Fork award as part of the Restaurant Accolade Program. High 5 Hospitality restaurants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Eggspectation, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Limestone BBQ, and the Stone Balloon with a total of 15 locations.

