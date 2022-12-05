Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Monarch has been assassinated after just one season on Fox
The Monarch is dead; short live the Monarch. Which is to say: Deadline reports tonight that Fox has pulled the plug on Monarch, its recent effort to do for country music what Empire did for hip-hop. (And also, now that we think of it, exactly what Nashville already did for country music. Whoops!)
Michelle Yeoh is TIME's 2022 Icon Of The Year, in this universe and all others
If the multiverse is real and there actually are an infinite number of possible realities floating around out there, we are pretty damn lucky to be living in one where Michelle Yeoh not only exists, but has risen to the level of major movie star. The word “iconic” gets tossed around on the internet a lot these days, but Yeoh now has a bona fide claim to the title: TIME announced today that they’ve named her 2022 Icon Of The Year, a special category in the magazine’s annual Person Of The Year issue.
The 30 best Christmas movies of all time
This time of year always brings with it a feel-good movie or three. As families brave the snowy temps and the queues both online and at shopping malls for gifts and stocking stuffers, there’s nothing better than taking a break in the warm glow of the silver screen (or your TV). Well, that, and some popcorn. Lots of popcorn. This holiday season, Tom Hanks, Hugh Grant, and Santa Claus himself are on hand to make sure your yuletide is the best it can be. Here are 30 must-see films you should add to your Christmas watchlist.
Empire Of Light
The opening montage of Empire Of Light includes a gasp-worthy demonstration of the power of, well, light. Writer-director Sam Mendes is capturing the faded beauty of the Empire Theatre, a cinema on England’s southern coast, in 1980. Suddenly its shabby lobby, peeling-paint walls, and stale popcorn behind the concession stand are all basking in a honeyed glow. Rejoice, film nerds, because world-class cinematographer Roger Deakins is back, and his ambers and golds warm the recesses of production designer Mark Tildesley’s extraordinary theater, making this venue—even illumination itself—the stars of this show.
The Beacon Hills pack returns in Paramount Plus' Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer
The teen wolves of MTV’s hit supernatural series Teen Wolf may be all grown up since the show ended five years ago, but adulthood hasn’t changed much for Alpha werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and friends. Even with children and grown-up jobs, the same life-threatening woes of young adulthood have come back to haunt the aged Beacon Hills pack, as seen in Paramount+’s recently released official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie.
Brendan Fraser talks The Whale with Adam Sandler, denies "comeback" claims, and addresses obesity controversy: "I felt empowered to be their voice"
Don’t call it a comeback, because Brendan Fraser never actually considered himself gone. “I’m hearing a lot about this being a comeback for me, but I was never that far away,” he told Adam Sandler, in the first released interview from Variety’s highly anticipated, much-memed Actors On Actors series.
MCU godfather Robert Downey Jr. once again called to weigh in on the cinema debate
Tony Stark may be dead in the ground, but that doesn’t mean Robert Downey Jr. can retire from being a Marvel Cinematic Universe spokesperson. The actor takes full credit for kickstarting the MCU and, therefore, an era of cinema in which “IP has taken precedence over principle and personality,” as he admits in a new interview with Deadline. Still, he disagrees (to an extent) with Quentin Tarantino’s recent comment that Marvel stars aren’t movie stars.
Jennifer Lawrence tells Viola Davis weight loss was the "biggest conversation" around The Hunger Games casting
Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis are both critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning actors who also happen to have ample experience with blockbuster and franchise filmmaking. In Lawrence’s case, she’s been open about how franchise films affected her career as a whole. In her Actors on Actors conversation with Davis (via Variety), she elaborates on some of the hardships of her roles in X-Men and The Hunger Games.
The 10 best films based on Roald Dahl stories, ranked
Like so many slightly odd, library-obsessed kids, some of my earliest youthful fantasies (and nightmares) were a product of Roald Dahl’s mind. His stories are as terrifying as they are beautiful, and as aspirational as they are painfully, realistically tragic—despite Matilda’s woeful parentage situation and deplorable elementary school, I wanted to live in her shoes nonetheless. The author’s stories don’t falsely promise an egalitarian planet— they understand how silenced and misunderstood young children can feel. But Dahl’s work also weaves storylines where the rot of the grown-up world is no match for the unassailable imagination of an unsinkable kid.
I Hate Suzie Too trailer: People really hate Suzie in new three-episode special
Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) had it hard enough in the first season of the critically acclaimed series I Hate Suzie, in which her nude photos leaked, her affair was exposed, her marriage imploded, and she lost her job. Things are not looking much better in I Hate Suzie Too, the three-part “anti-Christmas Christmas special” premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, December 22, 2022, unfortunately for Suzie (and very fortunately for the rest of us).
Bob Odenkirk wanted Better Call Saul recast if he couldn't continue after heart attack
Better Call Saul ended its six season run in triumph, widely regarded as one of the best shows of the year (and with one more chance for the Emmy Awards to recognize it as such). But the ending could have looked a lot different if Bob Odenkirk hadn’t been there to see it through–something that seemed almost possible after the actor had a heart attack on set.
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho tease Mickey 17, skip Mickeys 1 through 16
Following up on his Oscar-kissing movie, Parasite, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is putting Robert Pattinson in an MRI machine. At least, that’s what we can glean from the teaser for his new film, Mickey 17, opening March 2024. Based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Robert Pattinson as an “expendable” yet “regenerative” employee of an ice planet mining operation. When one miner, another Mickey is 3-D printed to take his place. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how the U.S. economy works, too.
Meghan Trainor and Seth Rogen to rock their holiday bodies right on Backstreet Boys Christmas special
What we know, now: Meghan Trainor and Seth Rogen are joining the Backstreet Boys holiday Christmas specials. What the greatest minds still have yet to predict: will Seth Rogen be on a Segway?. The announcement comes via Variety, which reports that Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka...
Marilyn Monroe inspired Quinta Brunson's character on Abbott Elementary
While naming Abbott Elementary one of the 30 best shows of the year, The A.V. Club’s Saloni Gajjar recently described the ABC sitcom as “[reviving] the love for network TV mockumentaries in the vein of The Office and Parks And Rec,” but a key inspiration for the series comes from a much, much earlier era of Hollywood.
James Cameron is immune to your Avatar 2 schadenfreude: "I know other people are gonna like my movie"
The constant warnings to never bet against James Cameron inevitably make some of us want to bet against James Cameron. On top of that, the long and winding road to Avatar: The Way Of Water–and its incredibly hefty price tag–means that, for some, it would be a little bit funny to see the film flop. As unlikely as that scenario may be (especially given early positive reactions), Cameron is aware that people are waiting to see if “it’ll fall on its ass,” in his own words.
Netflix is pleased to report that lots of people are watching Wednesday
Many people thought rebooting the Addams Family again was a bad idea. We just had two animated versions, they said. Moreover, Tim Burton already tried his hand at getting Addams Family off the ground, and seeing as he already made Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, there’s no reason for him to make a show where Wednesday Addams goes to boarding school. But the naysayers never considered one thing: What if Jenna Ortega did a kooky dance to the Cramps?
Wes Anderson to take us down to the Asteroid City next summer
Following the previous tease that “Asteroid City is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life,” more details are starting to emerge about the upcoming Wes Anderson film. The acclaimed director’s 11th feature will arrive in theaters with a limited release on June 16, 2023, before expanding into additional markets the following weekend.
Studios pushed Johnny Depp for Pulp Fiction, but Quentin Tarantino wouldn't have it
Quentin Tarantino and Johnny Depp Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images. There’s an alternate universe out there where Johnny Depp plays Pumpkin in Pulp Fiction—but thanks to the better judgement of Quentin Tarantino, it’s not a world we have to live in. In a new interview with the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Tarantino recalls the casting process for his 1994 classic, and reveals that there was a push from the studio to add Depp to the bill of players despite Tarantino’s concerns.
Olivia Colman promises that Timothée Chalamet is "magical" in Wonka
Yes, right now you can see Timothée Chalamet chowing down on human flesh in Bones And All, but the Call Me By Your Name star’s next food-themed film is going to be very different. As you’ll recall, he’s playing a young version of the eponymous chocolatier in Wonka, and anticipation is high to see how his performance will stack up to previous interpretations by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.
