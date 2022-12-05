Trust in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve financial knowledge and management is growing among young people, according to new data from smart money app Plum. Its research of 2,000 UK adults found 61% of those aged 18-34 year olds are comfortable with AI making financial predictions for them*. Young people are also the most confident in using data to save money, with 45% happy to share their data for this purpose compared to just 15% of those aged 55+.

6 HOURS AGO