EXCLUSIVE: “Neobanking Around the World” – Alex Weber, N26 in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
N26 has entered – and left – international markets, but remains committed to its vision to build a global bank. We asked its Chief Growth Officer Alex Weber what it’s learned from its experience. “We are in pole position to become one of the biggest retail banks...
EXCLUSIVE: “Cracking the Conundrum” – Andreas Burner, SmartStream in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
SmartStream’s Andreas Burner explains how its client-based R&D is helping the financial transaction management solutions provider solve the transaction data puzzle. THE PAYTECH MAGAZINE: Why do you think systems at traditional financial institutions are not being efficient when it comes to their data usage?. ANDREAS BURNER: As CIO, responsible...
EXCLUSIVE: “Swiftly conquering the new digital frontier” – Nick Kerigan, Swift in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
How can central bank digital currencies and tokenised assets be effectively integrated into the world’s existing cross-border money flows? We turned to Swift’s Head of Innovation Nick Kerigan for the answer. We’re entering a pivotal period as the payments industry is looking at adopting the data-rich ISO 20022...
Tide launches app and Business Account in India
Tide, the UK’s leading SME-focused business financial platform has announced the launch of the Tide app in India, its first market outside the UK. The business financial platform has introduced two business banking solutions – the Tide Business Account and its RuPay-powered Tide Expense Card. Tide aims to on-board half a million SMEs in India over the next 24 months.
EXCLUSIVE: “That’s Settled?” – Priya Sharma, Clearstream in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Priya Sharma from Clearstream describes why she believes good quality data could solve the significant challenges around Europe’s new CSDR regulation. The recent announcement that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has postponed the application of the European Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) mandatory buy-in regime by no less than three years, has made headlines across the financial world.
SEB’s Robert Pehrson on Securing Payments and the Importance of Structured Data
For Sibos 2022, we sat down with Robert Pehrson, the Head of Products and Business Development at the European financial services group, SEB, to discuss the business transition from product ownership to usage and the current transformation in retail and mobile payments. For Pehrson, the introduction of ISO 20022 and...
Virtual cards and updated Spending Insights join Starling Bank’s enhanced suite of money management tools
Starling Bank is introducing virtual cards for Personal Current Account customers and updated its Spending Insights. These new features add to the bank’s money management tools, designed to help people track their spending and provide greater visibility of their budgets. A virtual card works just like a normal debit...
FF AWARDS: SmartStream Winners of Biggest Wow Moment in Artificial Intelligence
AI is the Future! SmartStream were the winners of the “Biggest Wow Moment in Artificial Intelligence” at this year’s FF Awards, as presented by the Founder of The Futurist Network, Brett King.
Abdul Naushad on Why SWIFT Needs to Partner with Fintechs
Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad discusses the evolution in payments infrastructure due to cross-border payments and what that means for legacy institutions like SWIFT. Naushad acknowledges that SWIFT plays an integral role in the ecosystem for banks and corporates, but advises that partnerships with new fintechs are invaluable when adapting to digital customer demands.
Plum Data: 61% of Young People Trust AI to Predict Financial Trends
Trust in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve financial knowledge and management is growing among young people, according to new data from smart money app Plum. Its research of 2,000 UK adults found 61% of those aged 18-34 year olds are comfortable with AI making financial predictions for them*. Young people are also the most confident in using data to save money, with 45% happy to share their data for this purpose compared to just 15% of those aged 55+.
Fairown Expands Its Circular Economy Solution in Poland with Apple Premium Reseller iDream and Inbank
Fairown, a fintech company powering the circular economy, is advancing its sustainable products-as-a-service offering in Poland through a new partnership with Apple Premium Reseller, iDream, and a digital bank Inbank. This is Fairown’s second partnership in the country, after the fintech entered the Polish market in July, and launched a partnership with another Apple Premium Reseller Cortland.
BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on Payments Modernisation and the Digital Economy in 2022
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we spoke with Isabel Schmidt, the Co-Head of Global Payments Products at BNY Mellon, about delivering solutions to specific clients and payments modernisation. For Schmidt, the world has become truly global, and technology is an inescapable part of daily life. The innovations in payments, from Faster Payments to cross-border, show that the industry is finally starting to catch up to the needs of the digital economy.
Cyber Security is Top IT Priority for the Finance and Banking Sector in 2023
A new report by leading providers of IT infrastructure, Softcat, offers an exclusive look at the tech investments the financial and banking sector is prioritising in the year ahead. The findings form part of a report based on the views of more than 1,800 customers in the UK and Ireland...
(African) Fintech Revenues Could Grow by 8X to Reach $30 Billion by 2025 – Mckinsey & Company
As the fastest-growing start-up industry in Africa, African fintech raised over US$1,3 billion in 2021 alone, the success of fintech companies is being fuelled by several trends, including increasing smartphone ownership, declining internet costs, expanded network coverage, and a young, fast-growing, and rapidly urbanizing population. [ii]. African fintech has a...
TCH’s Elena Whisler on the Global Effort to Create A Cross Border Payments Ecosystem
The Clearing House‘s Elena Whisler talks about the global effort among governing bodies and financial institutions to create a functional cross-border payments ecosystem. TCH has a role in facilitating the CBP space through the operations of its domestic networks and their possible connection to other local networks.
HashKey Group and SEBA Bank Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland
HashKey Digital Asset Group (“HashKey” or “HashKey Group”) and SEBA Bank AG (“SEBA Bank”) have today announced a new strategic partnership that will see both financial services groups leverage their digital asset service offerings as well as custody and asset management products to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and in Switzerland.
Curve Defies the Market and Secures $1 Billion Deal from Credit Suisse
Curve, the fast-growing financial super app, today announced that the company has closed a deal to fund its first $1 billion in loans with a facility provided by Credit Suisse, enabling Curve to scale its lending business, Curve Flex, across the UK, the EU and the United States. The Curve...
