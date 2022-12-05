ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
DNR Secretary’s Message – December 2022

ANNAPOLIS,Md. – Maryland State Parks will again mark the new year by offering hike opportunities from December 30, 2022 through January 2, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities to start the new year. They are a great way to start the new year!
Bay Journal

Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River

Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – December 7

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Chesapeake Bay striped bass season closes at the end of the day on Saturday, December 10, after which striped bass fishing in the Bay and its tributaries will be limited to catch and release. The main stem of the tidal Potomac River will be open to striped bass fishing till December 31, with a two fish per day limit if the fish measure over 20 inches. Also fishing in the state waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays remains open, with a 28-inch minimum.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
CCPS Students Selected For The Maryland General Assembly Program

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – For a consecutive year in a row, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students were selected to serve as pages for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly (MGA) in Annapolis. Hayden Kelly, Huntingtown High School senior, and Aidan Herche, Calvert High School senior, will represent...
Most Maryland Students Aren’t Proficient In Math, English Scores Rise To Pre-Pandemic Levels

– Yesterday, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released preliminary statewide English Language Arts (ELA), and Mathematics 2021-2022 school year assessment results. This is the first year of the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessments. Preliminary statewide ELA results signify a return to pre-pandemic proficiency for several grade...
whatsupmag.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Washington County

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Federal laboratory testing has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in Maryland. Following an investigation by the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from a Washington County farm has tested positive for HPAI.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md. Sues Over Repeated St. Mary’s Overflows that Tainted Oysters

Maryland has filed suit against the water and sewer utility serving St. Mary’s County, accusing it of unlawfully spilling nearly 2.2 million gallons of untreated sewage, most of it into Chesapeake Bay tributaries, in dozens of sewer overflows over the past five years. A spill in 2021 has been tied to a food poisoning outbreak that sickened 27 people in Virginia who consumed oysters from a sewage-tainted St. Mary’s County creek.
Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
PhillyBite

Wher Are The Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether you're looking for a place to have brunch with family, a date, or an intimate dinner, there are plenty of great brunch spots in Maryland to choose from. La Malinche in Silver Spring. Whether you are looking for a...
WBOC

Md. Farmers Reminded Winter Ban on Spreading Manure Begins Dec. 16

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that the winter ban on spreading manure and other nutrient sources on cropland, including food processing residuals, begins Dec. 16, 2022. Farmers may resume spreading on March 1, 2023, based on their nutrient management plan recommendations as long as fields are not saturated, snow-covered, or hard-frozen.
