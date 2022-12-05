ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Chesapeake Bay striped bass season closes at the end of the day on Saturday, December 10, after which striped bass fishing in the Bay and its tributaries will be limited to catch and release. The main stem of the tidal Potomac River will be open to striped bass fishing till December 31, with a two fish per day limit if the fish measure over 20 inches. Also fishing in the state waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays remains open, with a 28-inch minimum.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO