Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Bay Net
DNR Secretary’s Message – December 2022
ANNAPOLIS,Md. – Maryland State Parks will again mark the new year by offering hike opportunities from December 30, 2022 through January 2, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities to start the new year. They are a great way to start the new year!
Bay Journal
Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River
Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – December 7
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Chesapeake Bay striped bass season closes at the end of the day on Saturday, December 10, after which striped bass fishing in the Bay and its tributaries will be limited to catch and release. The main stem of the tidal Potomac River will be open to striped bass fishing till December 31, with a two fish per day limit if the fish measure over 20 inches. Also fishing in the state waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays remains open, with a 28-inch minimum.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
foxbaltimore.com
Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. December 7 — A colder weekend is coming up with a potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Leading up to the weekend, an unsettled and milder pattern will develop. After a foggy start, Wednesday turns warmer with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday is drier...
cnsmaryland.org
Almanac predicts Maryland winter forecast as snowy and cold. Do climatologists agree?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a colder, snowier winter than normal in the Atlantic Corridor region, which includes parts of Maryland. Last year, the almanac predicted similar temperature and snow levels, and the year before had predicted higher temperatures and precipitation. Did previous winter seasons in Maryland match...
Bay Net
CCPS Students Selected For The Maryland General Assembly Program
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – For a consecutive year in a row, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students were selected to serve as pages for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly (MGA) in Annapolis. Hayden Kelly, Huntingtown High School senior, and Aidan Herche, Calvert High School senior, will represent...
Bay Net
Most Maryland Students Aren’t Proficient In Math, English Scores Rise To Pre-Pandemic Levels
– Yesterday, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released preliminary statewide English Language Arts (ELA), and Mathematics 2021-2022 school year assessment results. This is the first year of the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessments. Preliminary statewide ELA results signify a return to pre-pandemic proficiency for several grade...
whatsupmag.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Washington County
ANNAPOLIS, MD — Federal laboratory testing has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in Maryland. Following an investigation by the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from a Washington County farm has tested positive for HPAI.
Bay Net
Fifteen Of 18 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks at 18 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Fifteen of the establishments were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s Office employee for identification.
WJLA
'Ever Forward' pilot has license suspended after grounding ship in Chesapeake Bay
PASADENA, Md. (7News) — The operating license of the "Ever Forward" pilot who helped guide the container ship into the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay this past spring has been suspended, according to the Maryland Department of Labor. The ship was finally freed in mid-April, more than a...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Centre Daily
Hunter stranded after 14-foot plunge from tree stand into marsh, Maryland cops say
A hunter was badly hurt after plunging from a tree stand and into the marsh near a wildlife refuge in Maryland, authorities say. The 14-foot fall left the man stranded in the “marshy terrain” and needing medical help near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a Maryland state police news release.
Md. Sues Over Repeated St. Mary’s Overflows that Tainted Oysters
Maryland has filed suit against the water and sewer utility serving St. Mary’s County, accusing it of unlawfully spilling nearly 2.2 million gallons of untreated sewage, most of it into Chesapeake Bay tributaries, in dozens of sewer overflows over the past five years. A spill in 2021 has been tied to a food poisoning outbreak that sickened 27 people in Virginia who consumed oysters from a sewage-tainted St. Mary’s County creek.
Bay Net
Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge
SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
$50 leads to $3 million in prizes for two lucky Maryland Lottery players
Two lucky Maryland Lottery players spent a combined $50 which resulted in $3 million worth of prizes
PhillyBite
Wher Are The Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether you're looking for a place to have brunch with family, a date, or an intimate dinner, there are plenty of great brunch spots in Maryland to choose from. La Malinche in Silver Spring. Whether you are looking for a...
WBOC
Md. Farmers Reminded Winter Ban on Spreading Manure Begins Dec. 16
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that the winter ban on spreading manure and other nutrient sources on cropland, including food processing residuals, begins Dec. 16, 2022. Farmers may resume spreading on March 1, 2023, based on their nutrient management plan recommendations as long as fields are not saturated, snow-covered, or hard-frozen.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0