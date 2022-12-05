Read full article on original website
Plea entered for Chippewa County hit-and-run suspect
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a man charged with hit-and-run and fleeing law enforcement in Sept. The charges filed against 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau include five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of hit and run involving injury, two counts of hit and run and one count of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator.
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
57-Year-Old Wisc. Man Leads Police On Multi-County Chase Ending In Crash
Multiple warrants were out for his arrest.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
Myszka Reaches Plea Deal for Chippewa County Charges
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau man who led police on a multi-county manhunt along Highway 29 in September has reached a plea deal for felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing an officer. Chad Myszka entered the pleas on Wednesday in Chippewa...
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford, Wis. is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 8, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
Winona Traffic Stop Leads to Charges
(KWNO)-County deputies made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street in Altura on Friday, December 2nd, at 6:33 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the passenger resulted in the arrest of Steven Reyburn Thurston, age 39, of Altura, on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance violations for having 2 grams of marijuana wax and other various smoking devices.
Amery Man Arrested For Driving Under The Influence Of An Intoxicant, 5th Offense
POLK COUNTY (DrydenWire) — A 51-year-old Amery man was arrested over the weekend by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post (WSP) for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense. WSP says that on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 4:03p, a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a...
Winona Man Faces DWI Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
DWI Charges for Kellogg Man Arrested With Juvenile Passenger
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 18 and Burt Road east of Utica for a single vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4th, at 12:53 p.m. Deputies made contact with the driver, Joshua David Heins, 39, of Kellogg, who displayed signs of intoxication at the scene of the accident.
Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery. When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.
Campaign looks to provide 100 Nights of Shelter in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -100 nights with a place to go to get out of the cold. That’s the goal of one campaign looking to help unsheltered community members during the winter season. Since 2014, there hasn’t been a shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Chippewa County. Motel vouchers...
Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without consent appears in court
(KSTP) – A Wisconsin nurse accused of cutting off a patient’s foot without his consent made her first court appearance Tuesday. Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, is charged with felony abuse of an elder person and mayhem. If convicted, she could face up to 46 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Trial begins Tuesday for Wisconsin woman who amputated patient’s foot, without permission, to allegedly put in taxidermy shop
A small-town courthouse in western Wisconsin will be in the media spotlight this week, as a nurse appears in court for amputating a patient’s foot — though there’s quite a bit more to the story than that. Mary Brown of Durand is scheduled for a hearing before...
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin woman charged with removing a patient’s foot without permission is not allowed to work as a caregiver, according to bond conditions set in her case Tuesday in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of...
