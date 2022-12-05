Cliffstone Hills is projected to open in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Cliffstone Hills) Legend Homes has developed a new community called Cliffstone Hills with a grand opening slated for January. According to Vice President of Sales Brad Tiffan, there are 10 different floor plans to choose from. In an interview, he said Sections 1 and 2 of Cliffstone Hills are near completion with 540 total lots ready for homes. Section 1 will consist of 263 lots between builders Legend Homes and Camillo Properties. He said Section 2 will consist of 277 lots. Lot sizes are 40 feet by 110 feet. The community will include a pool and multiple parks, according to Tiffan.

