Spring, TX

Community Impact Houston

OMG Burger marks one-year anniversary of serving zabiha halal, organic eats in Spring

On Sept. 17, OMG Burger celebrated the one-year anniversary since opening its Spring-area location. (Courtesy OMG Burger) The one-year anniversary since OMG Burger opened its Spring location was celebrated Sept. 17. The organic and zabiha hala restaurant is located at 8854 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, and was the business’s third location to open. OMG Burger offers a menu of burgers with a variety of toppings, tacos, hot dogs, salads, wings, sandwiches, loaded fries and desserts. 832-761-7183. www.txomgburger.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

New sushi, ramen restaurant opens by Pearland Parkway H-E-B

Yoshi Sushi & Ramen opened late November by the Pearland Parkway H-E-B. The restaurant offers Japanese entrees, appetizers and drinks. (Courtesy Pexels) Yoshi Sushi & Ramen opened in the last week of November at 2708 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 110, Pearland. The restaurant serving various Japanese dishes is located adjacent to the H-E-B. Yoshi offers sushi, sashimi and ramen as well as sake, fried rice, lo mein and more. Lunch deals and all other menu items can be viewed on the restaurant’s online menu. 832-295-3746. www.yoshisushiramen.kwickmenu.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dannini moving to new location in The Woodlands Dec. 15

Dannini is moving from Market Street to Ashlane Way. (Courtesy Dannini) Luxury jewelry store Dannini is moving from its former location at Market Street to 8008 Ashlane Way, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. The new location will officially open Dec. 15, and it will continue to offer collections of hand-crafted and custom jewelry, according to the owners. 832-228-8228. www.dannini.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A in Silverlake area to reopen after renovations

The fast-food chain location serves chicken sandwiches and nuggets. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A in Pearland’s Silverlake area will reopen Dec. 15 at 10105 Broadway St. The fast-food chain location serving chicken sandwiches and nuggets as well as salads and sides was closed for renovations and concrete replacement in the drive-thru lanes. 713-436-6700. www.chick-fil-a.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location

The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

December featured neighborhood, market data: Learn more about Quail Green West, a Missouri City community

A house located at Pleasant Grove Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Quail Green West features midsize homes that are reasonably priced, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The community dates back to 1980 and has continued to develop over the years, and it has 749 single-family properties with a median build year of 1982 and a median size of 1,601 square feet.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Legend Homes' Cliffstone Hills prepares to open in January

Cliffstone Hills is projected to open in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Cliffstone Hills) Legend Homes has developed a new community called Cliffstone Hills with a grand opening slated for January. According to Vice President of Sales Brad Tiffan, there are 10 different floor plans to choose from. In an interview, he said Sections 1 and 2 of Cliffstone Hills are near completion with 540 total lots ready for homes. Section 1 will consist of 263 lots between builders Legend Homes and Camillo Properties. He said Section 2 will consist of 277 lots. Lot sizes are 40 feet by 110 feet. The community will include a pool and multiple parks, according to Tiffan.
CONROE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups

Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project

In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball

The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Slinging Axes now open on Boudreaux Road in Tomball

Slinging Axes, which opened Nov. 19, offers ax-throwing, darts and video games. (Courtesy Slinging Axes) Slinging Axes, located at 11709 Boudreaux Road, Ste. 610, Tomball, opened Nov. 19, according to owner Dennis McCorvy. The entertainment venue offers nine ax-throwing lanes, four dart-throwing lanes, two Xbox systems and two Playstation systems with everything rented by the hour. Slinging Axes is BYOB and is available for events such as birthday parties, company events and fundraisers. 281-638-0786. www.slingingaxes.net.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

