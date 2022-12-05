Read full article on original website
Hungry Howie's pizza franchise to open new location in Katy
The next Hungry Howie's location in Katy is planned to open Dec. 15 at The Shops on Katy Gaston. (Courtesy Hungry Howie's) Hungry Howie's—a pizza franchise that recently opened Katy locations on Highland Knolls Road and Eldridge Parkway in September—plans to open a new Katy store on Dec. 15.
OMG Burger marks one-year anniversary of serving zabiha halal, organic eats in Spring
On Sept. 17, OMG Burger celebrated the one-year anniversary since opening its Spring-area location. (Courtesy OMG Burger) The one-year anniversary since OMG Burger opened its Spring location was celebrated Sept. 17. The organic and zabiha hala restaurant is located at 8854 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, and was the business’s third location to open. OMG Burger offers a menu of burgers with a variety of toppings, tacos, hot dogs, salads, wings, sandwiches, loaded fries and desserts. 832-761-7183. www.txomgburger.com.
New sushi, ramen restaurant opens by Pearland Parkway H-E-B
Yoshi Sushi & Ramen opened late November by the Pearland Parkway H-E-B. The restaurant offers Japanese entrees, appetizers and drinks. (Courtesy Pexels) Yoshi Sushi & Ramen opened in the last week of November at 2708 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 110, Pearland. The restaurant serving various Japanese dishes is located adjacent to the H-E-B. Yoshi offers sushi, sashimi and ramen as well as sake, fried rice, lo mein and more. Lunch deals and all other menu items can be viewed on the restaurant’s online menu. 832-295-3746. www.yoshisushiramen.kwickmenu.com.
Tim Hortons to celebrate grand opening on Richey Road Dec. 16
Located at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, the Canadian coffeeshop will offer iced and hot coffee- and espresso-based beverages as well as doughnuts, doughnut holes known as "Timbits" and made-to-order breakfast sandwiches. (Rendering courtesy Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons will celebrate the grand opening of its second Greater Houston-area location Dec....
Dannini moving to new location in The Woodlands Dec. 15
Dannini is moving from Market Street to Ashlane Way. (Courtesy Dannini) Luxury jewelry store Dannini is moving from its former location at Market Street to 8008 Ashlane Way, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. The new location will officially open Dec. 15, and it will continue to offer collections of hand-crafted and custom jewelry, according to the owners. 832-228-8228. www.dannini.com.
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
New restaurant Mingo’s Latin Kitchen serves Latin-style food in Pearland after previously operating as a food truck
The Oso Bueno ($6.50) comes with either fish or shrimp topped with mixed cabbage, pico de gallo and more. (Photos by Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Tomas Villarreal is a chef, like his father, Domingo Villarreal, before him, but he did not immediately follow in his father’s footsteps. “I’ve always liked...
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Over-the-Top Restaurant Gives Downtown Houston a New Place to See and Be Seen
Bungalow Downtown Dining has taken over the space at 407 Main that was formerly Live Sports Bar & Grill, and the difference in decor and ambience couldn’t be more different. The former casual bar has been transformed into a lavish and luxurious space, and Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview.
Chick-fil-A in Silverlake area to reopen after renovations
The fast-food chain location serves chicken sandwiches and nuggets. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A in Pearland’s Silverlake area will reopen Dec. 15 at 10105 Broadway St. The fast-food chain location serving chicken sandwiches and nuggets as well as salads and sides was closed for renovations and concrete replacement in the drive-thru lanes. 713-436-6700. www.chick-fil-a.com.
Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location
The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
December featured neighborhood, market data: Learn more about Quail Green West, a Missouri City community
A house located at Pleasant Grove Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Quail Green West features midsize homes that are reasonably priced, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The community dates back to 1980 and has continued to develop over the years, and it has 749 single-family properties with a median build year of 1982 and a median size of 1,601 square feet.
Legend Homes' Cliffstone Hills prepares to open in January
Cliffstone Hills is projected to open in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Cliffstone Hills) Legend Homes has developed a new community called Cliffstone Hills with a grand opening slated for January. According to Vice President of Sales Brad Tiffan, there are 10 different floor plans to choose from. In an interview, he said Sections 1 and 2 of Cliffstone Hills are near completion with 540 total lots ready for homes. Section 1 will consist of 263 lots between builders Legend Homes and Camillo Properties. He said Section 2 will consist of 277 lots. Lot sizes are 40 feet by 110 feet. The community will include a pool and multiple parks, according to Tiffan.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups
Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project
In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
Pearland County Road 59 currently being widened, reconstructed
The construction started in October 2022 and will be finished in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation is working on the widening of CR 59 in Pearland from Kirby Drive to CR 48. The two-lane road with no sidewalks will be widened to four lanes with raised...
PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball
The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
Two Farmers Make History, Open Houston’s Newest Black-Owned Farmer-Operated Grocery Store
Meet Ivy Lawrence-Walls and Jeremy Peaches, two farmers turned entrepreneurs from Houston, Texas, have opened a Black-owned grocery store called Fresh Houwse Grocery which aims to provide locally sourced produce for residents in their community. Lawrence-Walls of Ivy Leaf Farms and Peaches of Fresh Life Organic Produce has always been...
Slinging Axes now open on Boudreaux Road in Tomball
Slinging Axes, which opened Nov. 19, offers ax-throwing, darts and video games. (Courtesy Slinging Axes) Slinging Axes, located at 11709 Boudreaux Road, Ste. 610, Tomball, opened Nov. 19, according to owner Dennis McCorvy. The entertainment venue offers nine ax-throwing lanes, four dart-throwing lanes, two Xbox systems and two Playstation systems with everything rented by the hour. Slinging Axes is BYOB and is available for events such as birthday parties, company events and fundraisers. 281-638-0786. www.slingingaxes.net.
