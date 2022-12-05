Read full article on original website
NCC dedicates atrium to former president
SHELDON—About 250 people filled the atrium in the renovated Building H at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22, as the room was about to be dedicated to the two-year institution’s former president Alethea Stubbe. An atrium is an open-roofed entrance hall according...
New Spalding principal has faith for future
ALTON—A full-time principal is at the helm for Spalding Catholic School as the tiny parochial elementary preserves its place in Sioux County. Bryan Paulson is nearing the end of his first semester in Alton. He took over the position which was previously a one-day-a-week job for the Diocese of Sioux City superintendent.
Sutherland day care awaits bigger space
SUTHERLAND—Progress crawled for more than a year, but Noah’s Ark Day Care Center is finally ready to run with its new facility. The preschool in Sutherland will host an open house 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in its larger, recently renovated space at 121 W. Second St. Sutherland...
NCC updated on online learning group
SHELDON—Northwest Iowa Community College is still logged into its cross-state partnership to offer its virtual classes. The NCC board of trustees received an update from the Iowa Community College Online Consortium as executive director Theresa Umscheid addressed the Nov. 21 meeting in Sheldon. “I blame a lot of this...
UDMO has open slots for Adopt-A-Family holiday effort
SIBLEY—The season of giving is underway, and Upper Des Moines Opportunity of Osceola County has again opened their Adopt-A-Family program to help provide Christmas gifts to area residents in need. Pam Braun took on the role of outreach specialist — Osceola County at the end of October, and quickly...
Sheldon & Sanborn Fire Departments Called To Kent Nutrition In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon firefighters have been called to what is described as a fire in a dryer at Kent Nutrition Wednesday evening. The department was called to Kent Nutrition’s facility, which is located on RMT Avenue in extreme southwest Sheldon at about 8:00 pm Wednesday. Sometime later,...
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
Sioux Center library ready for story walk
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center families can read up on a story as they take a walk around town thanks to the Sioux Center Public Library. From now through Jan. 3, pages of the children’s book “A Simple Christmas on the Farm” by Phyllis Alsdurf are on display in the windows of 12 businesses in a loop that starts and ends at the library, as was done last year.
Hulstein to put in new Sheldon stoplight
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council gave Hulstein Excavating in Edgerton, MN, the green light for the new traffic signal project at the Highway 18 and 34th Avenue intersection. The council opened the bids for the project at its meeting last Wednesday after a public hearing. Hulstein Excavating had the lowest bid and a recommendation from Beck Engineering in Sheldon, making the choice easy for the council, which approved the bid by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Wayne Barahona was absent.
Courtney Powell, 29, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Courtney Marie Powell, 29, Sioux Center, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Sioux Center Health Center. A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Reformed Church in Maurice. Burial will be at Sherman Township Cemetery in rural Maurice. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, 9, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
'Hometown Holidays' coming to Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Hometown Holidays is just around the corner. The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce worked along side the business community and Sioux Center Arts to create three days packed with Christmas-themed fun for the community to enjoy. “Over the years we’ve had several different times in which people have...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
Hindt in line to take over as fire chief
SHELDON—It was only a question of when and not if Brad Hindt would be promoted chief of the Sheldon Fire Co. Current fire chief Denny Kruger is resigning, and his last day is slated for Nov. 30. His recommendation to the Sheldon City Council was to promote Hindt, who has been his first assistant fire chief, to the top role within the department.
Rock Valley man hurt when he rolls car
SIOUX CENTER—A 65-year-old Rock Valley man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident about 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on 390th Street about three miles west of Sioux Center. Gary Albertus Roozenboom was driving west when he lost control of his 2001 Buick Park Avenue, which entered the north...
Marcella “Sally” Klein, 88, Sheldon, formerly of Ashton
SHELDON—Marcella “Sally” Rose Klein, 88, Sheldon, formerly of Ashton, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Cobble Creek Assisted Living in Sheldon. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Ashton.
Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock
Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
Maassen runs Sheldon schools social media
SHELDON—The Sheldon School District has four Facebook pages, a Twitter account, an Instagram page, a website and an app for your iPhone or Android device. What the district needed was someone to run all the accounts along with the website and the app. In the past, a few different people updated different aspects.
