Police: Woman fatally struck by vehicle, thrown from Louisiana bridge
An early-morning crash on the Woodland Bridge left an unidentified woman dead, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Dec. 7).
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish on Monday night. The accident happened at North Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade. A deputy from Jefferson Parish sustained injuries in the crash.
Crash kills two Covington residents
A fatal crash in in Tangipahoa Parish claims that life of two Covington natives.
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NOLA.com
2 from Covington killed in single-vehicle crash
Two Covington residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police said. State Police identified the crash victims as John Bitter, 67, and Janice Pellegrin, 64, both of Covington. They were in an eastbound 2011 Nissan Senta driven by Bitter on Louisiana 40 around 4 p.m....
WDSU
Heavy fog prevented driver from seeing woman who was struck, thrown from Woodland Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a woman was struck and killed on the Woodland Bridge Wednesday morning. NOPD said the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say a driver of a Ford Mustang was driving and couldn't see due to the heavy fog...
wbrz.com
Two dead after car hits tree in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday afternoon
LORANGER - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead. According to state police, around 4 p.m. a vehicle crossed the center line and drove off the roadway on LA-Highway 40 near LA-Highway 445 and hit a tree. The driver, 67-year-old John Bitter, died...
Double homicide on Elysian Fields in mid-afternoon
The New Orleans Police Department says two people, a man and a woman, were shot dead this afternoon in Gentilly. The homicide happened at Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. around 4:30 p.m.
Former teacher dies after being struck by car, falling from Woodland Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian died after she was struck by a car causing her to fall from the Woodland Bridge in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say a driver of a 2010 Ford Mustang was headed westbound when the car struck a woman who was walking on the bridge. After being struck, police say the woman fell from the apex of the bridge to the ground below. The driver of the Ford Mustang immediately pulled to the side of the bridge and called 911.
NOLA.com
Two fatally shot in Gentilly, New Orleans police say
A woman and a man were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Gentilly intersection where New Orleans police cordoned off a Walgreens drugstore parking lot to investigate the double murder. Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. Police said...
NOPD search for suspect accused in reckless driving incident
Investigations revealed Young was the owner of the vehicle, a 2001 Pontiac Firebird with a license plate reading 482BTJ.
Victim hospitalized after St. Claude home invasion, shooting
According to officers, the suspect forced his way into a St. Claude home in the 1100 block of Clouet Street with a gun in hand.
Elderly woman dead after flying off bridge
Cops say a 74-year-old woman died this morning after she was hit by a car and thrown over the side of a bridge on the Westbank. “Vehicle was traveling west bound on bridge when, for unknown reasons, crossed center line and struck victim,”
Shooting in Iberville leaves man with gunshot wound
A shooting in the Iberville neighborhood left a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
WDSU
Destrehan men arrested, accused of stealing boat and stripping it of equipment
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two Destrehan men accused of stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment. According to the sheriff, the boat and its components were stolen and stripped at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock...
Woman found dead on side of Metairie roadway, JPSO says
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies began investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead on the side of a Metairie road Wednesday morning.
'I just think I do my job'| Kenner Officer Clarence Carr reflects after pulling four from sinking car
KENNER, La. — When Kenner police officer Clarence Carr got a call about a car crashing into water along I-10 near Loyola Drive, he was a bit confused. “Didn’t make much logical sense because there’s no real waterways there,” Carr said. When he got there, it...
Caught on camera: NOPD search for Algiers business burglary suspect
A man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
