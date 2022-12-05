ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments

The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 from Covington killed in single-vehicle crash

Two Covington residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police said. State Police identified the crash victims as John Bitter, 67, and Janice Pellegrin, 64, both of Covington. They were in an eastbound 2011 Nissan Senta driven by Bitter on Louisiana 40 around 4 p.m....
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

Former teacher dies after being struck by car, falling from Woodland Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian died after she was struck by a car causing her to fall from the Woodland Bridge in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say a driver of a 2010 Ford Mustang was headed westbound when the car struck a woman who was walking on the bridge. After being struck, police say the woman fell from the apex of the bridge to the ground below. The driver of the Ford Mustang immediately pulled to the side of the bridge and called 911.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two fatally shot in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

A woman and a man were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Gentilly intersection where New Orleans police cordoned off a Walgreens drugstore parking lot to investigate the double murder. Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. Police said...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA

