USC (6-3) is returning to nonleague competition with Wednesday’s contest, coming off a 2-0 start to Pac-12 Conference play last week. The Trojans routed Cal 66-51 on the road on Nov. 30 before completing a wild comeback from down 11 points at halftime to beat Oregon State 63-62 on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO