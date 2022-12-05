New Report Predicts Rents Will Increase In Some L.A Neighborhoods: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022

Read full article on original website
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Is Airbnb’s New Push To Expand Short-Term Rentals Enough for Hosts To Combat LA’s City Policy?
L.A.’s lax enforcement of Airbnbs has led to an surge of illegal short-term rentals — even four years after the city passed a regulation to crack down on such practices. But what if hosts lived in a building that welcomed Airbnb guests and short-term rentals?. That’s the idea...
Eater
One of Spain’s Biggest Chefs Arrives at Westfield Century City Next Year
More Spanish food is coming to Los Angeles next year, adding to the sudden influx of power players and big paella names landing on the West Coast lately. Casa Dani, a notable New York City spot from famed modernist chef Dani García, is set to open at the Westfield Century City mall in 2023, taking up a prime position in one of the Westside’s busiest retail centers.
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
foxla.com
Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Artist Carries out Acorn Planting Project in the Santa Monica Mountains
Rebecca Youseff raising environmentalism awareness through art. Los Angeles artist Rebecca Youseff is carrying out a project to raise awareness of environmentalism through an acorn-planting project. Beginning in September, Youseff has gone into the Santa Monica Mountains and foraged for acorns. “There’s a little process about storing them,” she says,...
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
2urbangirls.com
5 Inglewood single-family homes priced under $700,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood home prices are steadily decreasing as interest rates continue to rise. Inglewood is perfectly situated amongst three freeways and in close proximity to the LAX Airport and local beaches. The City continues to enhance the sports and entertainment district by embarking on an ambitious partnership...
architizer.com
OFFICEUNTITLED’s Vision for the Tower on Sunset Reflects the Flamboyant West Hollywood Energy
Tower on Sunset – The project is a 24-story mixed-use tower with residential units (109 market-rate, 47 inclusionary), amenities, outdoor space, office, retail/restaurant, and an interactive digital sign. Building on the culture and history of Sunset Blvd., the Tower on Sunset was formed around iconic views of West Hollywood and Los Angeles. These view corridors define the tower and generate the sculptural nature of its curving floor plates. The design embraces the history of one of L.A.’s most iconic streets and reimagines the tower typology to capture the essence of the city itself. The project site also contains the historic Crosby building, Bing Crosby’s former office, designed by Ronald J. Webb in 1937. This historic California landmark will be relocated on-site. The project is currently in the Entitlement process in West Hollywood and continues to evolve with input from the city and its residents.
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
Buh-Bye, Gas! Come January, New Buildings In LA Will Have To Be Fully Electric
It's a climate and public health win, but it won't be an easy transition.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
moneytalksnews.com
10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up
As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
Santa Monica Mirror
Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!. San Francisco-based restaurant coming to 1705 Ocean Avenue By Dolores Quintana In early 2023, Santa Monica will get a new... December 7, 2022 Staff Writer. 18 new California restaurants added to the guide By...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!
The list of Michelin Starred restaurants for Los Angeles is officially out! While each year appears to be a little less shiny than the last, you'll see some new brilliance in the one-star category and some maintenance for the two-stars. The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand category with nine new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity than seen from the starred restaurants.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
During Monday’s Council meeting, Councilmembers expressed their intent to comply with Assembly Bill (AB) 2334, which allows housing development projects in 17 specified counties — including Los Angeles County — to receive added height and unlimited density if they are located within “very low vehicle travel areas.”
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
