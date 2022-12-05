New Report Predicts Rents Will Increase In Some L.A Neighborhoods: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022

Tower on Sunset – The project is a 24-story mixed-use tower with residential units (109 market-rate, 47 inclusionary), amenities, outdoor space, office, retail/restaurant, and an interactive digital sign. Building on the culture and history of Sunset Blvd., the Tower on Sunset was formed around iconic views of West Hollywood and Los Angeles. These view corridors define the tower and generate the sculptural nature of its curving floor plates. The design embraces the history of one of L.A.’s most iconic streets and reimagines the tower typology to capture the essence of the city itself. The project site also contains the historic Crosby building, Bing Crosby’s former office, designed by Ronald J. Webb in 1937. This historic California landmark will be relocated on-site. The project is currently in the Entitlement process in West Hollywood and continues to evolve with input from the city and its residents.

