With Cubs in 1B market, Bell latest to come off the board
While the Cubs are heavily involved in the free agent shortstop market, first base is among their other needs this offseason, and other option has come off the board. Josh Bell has agreed to a two-year deal with the Guardians, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported it's worth $33 million and includes an opt out.
Willson Contreras reportedly agrees to five-year, $87.5 million deal with Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing in a catcher they know well to replace Yadier Molina. Willson Contreras reportedly agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal to join the Cardinals on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Contreras spent the previous seven seasons with one of the Cardinals' biggest rivals,...
Column: Manager Bruce Bochy shifts from T-ball to Texas Rangers in welcome return to baseball
Former Padres player, manager who won three World Series crowns with the Giants jumped back into baseball's swirl at Winter Meetings
Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
Cubs continue pursuit of a star shortstop as Trea Turner comes off board by joining Phillies
With one of the top shortstops off the board in free agency, the Cubs on Monday were continuing their pursuit at the Winter Meetings of the other stars available at the position.
Rangers Lose Pitching Prospect to Rule V Draft
The Texas Rangers lost a Top 30 MLB.com prospect during the Major League Baseball Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday, which wrapped up the Winter Meetings in San Diego. The Rangers lost pitcher Mason Englert, their No. 29 overall prospect, as the Detroit Tigers selected him in the first round. Englert...
Guardians sign Josh Bell to multi-year deal
The Cleveland Guardians have reached a two-year $33 million deal with free-agent first baseman/DH Josh Bell, according to Audacy MLB Insider Jon Heyman.
Giants add OF Mitch Haniger on three-year deal
The San Francisco Giants agreed to terms with outfielder Mitch Haniger on Tuesday, with multiple outlets reporting the deal is
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove sets world record fastball for charity
San Diego Padres righty Joe Musgrove set a rather unique record last week, throwing the fastest pitch Antarctica has ever seen, all in the name of charity. Details: Musgrove's 86-mph offering was months in the making, requiring a fundraising effort, loads of red tape and a makeshift pitching mound. He...
