NBC Sports Chicago

With Cubs in 1B market, Bell latest to come off the board

While the Cubs are heavily involved in the free agent shortstop market, first base is among their other needs this offseason, and other option has come off the board. Josh Bell has agreed to a two-year deal with the Guardians, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported it's worth $33 million and includes an opt out.
MLive.com

Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
Centre Daily

Rangers Lose Pitching Prospect to Rule V Draft

The Texas Rangers lost a Top 30 MLB.com prospect during the Major League Baseball Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday, which wrapped up the Winter Meetings in San Diego. The Rangers lost pitcher Mason Englert, their No. 29 overall prospect, as the Detroit Tigers selected him in the first round. Englert...

