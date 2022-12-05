ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale, Benton County police set Shop With a Cop plans

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYWMt_0jXrfDpO00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office have announced plans for their annual “Shop With a Cop” events.

According to a press release, the event for Springdale PD will take place at the Walmart on Pleasant Street in Springdale starting at 7 a.m. on Dec. 6.

The department says due to so many donations from people and businesses in the area, officers will be able to shop with over 250 children this year.

Benton County is planning to hold its Shop with a Cop on the same day as well as Dec. 13 at the Pleasant Grove Walmart.

According to a release, the event will begin around 9:30 a.m. followed by lunch and games at Dave and Busters at 11:30 a.m.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Police Athletic League will reportedly sponsor approximately 80 children during the course of the Christmas month.

Both events are open to the public for anyone who wants to attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it has investigator-monitored surveillance at a Harrison storage unit facility following numerous break-ins. Investigators say that despite repeated incidents at Myers Rentals Mini Storage on U.S. 65 and advisement from deputies, the storage facility owners had not installed security cameras until recently.
HARRISON, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
FORT SMITH, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for November 28-December 5, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Martagus Stovall / 1270 N Putran, Apt. 12, Fayetteville, AR / DOB 8-1-94 / Driving on suspended on 12-3-22.
WARREN, AR
KHBS

Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states

ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash, house fire in Newton County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A 2006 Pontiac G6 traveling northbound on U-69 alternate crossed the center line and struck a 2016 GMS truck traveling southbound. The Pontiac’s driver, Trey Cunningham, was taken to Freeman West with a fatal injury. Next of kin were notified. His passenger, Valeria Lerma, was taken to Mercy in Joplin with a suspected serious injury. The driver of the GMC, Shannon Taft from Baxter Springs, was taken to Freeman West in Joplin with suspected serious injuries.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy