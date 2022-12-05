ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson (Ashford & Simpson) Wrote for Other Artists

The husband-and-wife songwriting and production team of Nickolas Ashford (1941-2011) and Valerie Simpson already had a growing catalog of hits before they made it to Motown. A Bronx, New York native, 17-year-old Simpson first met Ashford while she was singing at a church in Harlem, New York. Initially moving to New York from Michigan with dreams of becoming a dancer, Ashford had a knack for lyrics and began writing gospel songs for Simpson’s singing group. Eventually, the two began writing together, selling their first batch of songs for $75.
7 of the Best Concept Albums of All Time—from The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and More

With the release of Taylor Swift’s Midnights came a renewed interest in the concept record—using a central idea as a jumping-off point for a project. While an album doesn’t need an overarching theme to be a stellar body of work, there is something innately enticing about seeing what an artist can do with such parameters. Almost contradictory, musicians seem to break free of confines and soar to new heights with concept records, despite narrowing their scope.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92

Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
Adam Sandler Says It’s Emotional Singing Tribute Song for Chris Farley While on Tour: “It Rocks Me”

Adam Sandler continues to pay tribute to his former castmate and friend, Chris Farley, 25 years after his death. During Thursday’s episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Hustle actor says he still finds it difficult to perform the “Chris Farley Song” during his shows on the Adam Sandler Live stand-up comedy tour, which kicked off in October. Sandler explained he sings the tribute song at the end of each show and that during the first few performances, he would “get so emotional.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer on 'SNL' for Dramatized Sitcom Reimagining 'Kenan...
Death of Jimi Hendrix

Karl Ferris, Jimi Hendrix’s original album photographer/art designer, and David Comfort, author of the bestselling Rock and Roll Book of the Dead, teamed up to solve the mystery of the tragic and violent death of Jimi Hendrix, the legendary guitarist, using new revelations from inside sources. Content and image used with permission.
‘Twin Peaks’ One Armed Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83

Actor Al Strobel, best known for his role as Philip Gerard in the cult classic 90s drama Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 83. Producer and long-time David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland announced the news Saturday on Facebook Saturday. “I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him dearly,” wrote Sutherland. The actor, who lost his left arm in a car accident when he was 17, appeared in every iteration of Twin Peaks as Gerard—a man who cut off his own arm to stop an evil entity from possessing him. Strobel had appeared in...

