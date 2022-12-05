Read full article on original website
dicksonpost.com
Dickson's bowling teams split with Stewarts Creek
The Dickson County bowling teams took on Stewarts Creek last week on Thursday. The boys defeated Stewarts Creek 16.5 to 6.5 with a pin total of 1932 to 1826. Dickson County’s Lady Cougars lost to Stewarts Creek 16-7 with total pins falling 1756 to 1649. Dickson County is scheduled...
Four local athletes garner Mr. Football honors
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four local athletes were honored with Mr. Football awards Wednesday afternoon in a luncheon hosted by the Titans. Smyrna linebacker Arion Carter won the award for Division I, Class 6A. D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy’s quarterback, garnered the honor for Division II, Class A. In Division II, Class AA, Lipscomb Academy wide receiver […]
WSMV
Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
53-Year-Old Donald Hester Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Baker Road, an area between Cedar Hill and Adams Hill, and was reported at around 6:30 p.m.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Maury County (Maury County, TN)
The Maury County Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Dr. Robertson Road in the morning. According to the officials, the person involved in the accident was a deputy from the Maury County Sheriff’s Office.
WKRN
VIDEO: Cheatham County, TN barn set on fire
Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. New nonprofit aims to preserve Nashville's historic areas. New bill would increase teacher classroom stipend …. Every year, teachers spend much of their own...
dicksonpost.com
Tourney angler Johnson has never witnessed cheating
Lebanon tournament fisherman Daniel Johnson has never witnessed an incident of cheating, but has heard occasional whispers about it going on. “I personally have never seen it, but I’m aware of some suspicions,” says Johnson, who fishes tournaments as a hobby in-between his duties with Cumberland Real Estate.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Clarksville. According to Clarksville police, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way and occurred on the eastbound side in front of Mathews Nissan.
WSMV
Flooding threatens some homes, closes roads near Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Continual rain led to some problems on Wednesday with police being forced to close roads because of flooding. Some homes in low-lying areas were threatened by flooding, particularly on Hughes Street, which backs up to a creek. Nearby McLemore Avenue Park was also flooded. “If...
WKRN
String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
wgnsradio.com
3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain
(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
WSMV
Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Franklin Township (Franklin Township, TN)
The Franklin Township Fire Company reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Route 209 and Elm Street at around 9 a.m. The officials reported that there were at least four vehicles involved in the accident.
visitsumnertn.com
2022 Christmas Lights in Sumner County, Tennessee
Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Roadway back open after crash shuts down MLK Parkway lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working an injury crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in front of Mathews Nissan and Pizza Hut. At 8:10 a.m., the eastbound lanes of MLK were shut down, which was causing traffic congestion. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.
17-year-old girl reported missing from Hendersonville found safe
Hendersonville police reported Katrina Daniel walked away from her home Sunday around 4:30 a.m. She was later found safe, they said.
Pet boarder accused in elaborate cover-up of dog’s death in Lewis County
The owner of a dog spa was arrested in Lewis County after being accused of faking the disappearance of a dog that died in his care.
WBBJ
Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
