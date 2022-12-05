ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

dicksonpost.com

Dickson's bowling teams split with Stewarts Creek

The Dickson County bowling teams took on Stewarts Creek last week on Thursday. The boys defeated Stewarts Creek 16.5 to 6.5 with a pin total of 1932 to 1826. Dickson County’s Lady Cougars lost to Stewarts Creek 16-7 with total pins falling 1756 to 1649. Dickson County is scheduled...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Four local athletes garner Mr. Football honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four local athletes were honored with Mr. Football awards Wednesday afternoon in a luncheon hosted by the Titans. Smyrna linebacker Arion Carter won the award for Division I, Class 6A. D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy’s quarterback, garnered the honor for Division II, Class A. In Division II, Class AA, Lipscomb Academy wide receiver […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Cheatham County, TN barn set on fire

Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. New nonprofit aims to preserve Nashville's historic areas. New bill would increase teacher classroom stipend …. Every year, teachers spend much of their own...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

Tourney angler Johnson has never witnessed cheating

Lebanon tournament fisherman Daniel Johnson has never witnessed an incident of cheating, but has heard occasional whispers about it going on. “I personally have never seen it, but I’m aware of some suspicions,” says Johnson, who fishes tournaments as a hobby in-between his duties with Cumberland Real Estate.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Flooding threatens some homes, closes roads near Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Continual rain led to some problems on Wednesday with police being forced to close roads because of flooding. Some homes in low-lying areas were threatened by flooding, particularly on Hughes Street, which backs up to a creek. Nearby McLemore Avenue Park was also flooded. “If...
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN

Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain

(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
visitsumnertn.com

2022 Christmas Lights in Sumner County, Tennessee

Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Roadway back open after crash shuts down MLK Parkway lanes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working an injury crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in front of Mathews Nissan and Pizza Hut. At 8:10 a.m., the eastbound lanes of MLK were shut down, which was causing traffic congestion. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
CAMDEN, TN

