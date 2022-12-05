ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

DOTD hits roadblocks removing tires dumped on Michoud interchange ramps

Months after The Department of Transportation closed the interstate 10 interchange westbound and eastbound ramps at Michoud Boulevard to remove illegally dumped tires and debris, hundreds of tires still remain. WDSU reported in October, DOTD was closing the ramps indefinitely to begin the cleanup process. Scott Boyle with the Department...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Causeway Bridge reopens in both directions

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge has reopened in both directions Thursday morning after a closure because of fog. Drivers are urged to use caution while navigating any lingering fog. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Drivers are urged to use proper fog signals when...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Semitruck collides with tree on Freret Street

Tulane University Police responded to an automobile accident on Monday in which a tree and semitruck collided on Freret Street, knocking out power around campus and reportedly starting a small fire. TUPD urged students, faculty and residents to avoid the area until further notice. The Howard-Tilton Memorial Library cleared students...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans area under dense fog advisory

NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in place Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. The advisory is in place for all of Southeast Louisiana. Low visibility could make morning commutes difficult so drivers should give themselves extra time. Drivers are urged to use proper fog signals when driving...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Two Covington residents killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

LORANGER, La. — Authorities say two Covington residents are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 40 in Tangipahoa Parish early Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near Louisiana Highway 445 and claimed the lives of 67-year-old John Bitter and 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

2 from Covington killed in single-vehicle crash

Two Covington residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police said. State Police identified the crash victims as John Bitter, 67, and Janice Pellegrin, 64, both of Covington. They were in an eastbound 2011 Nissan Senta driven by Bitter on Louisiana 40 around 4 p.m....
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson discusses decision to retire

New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson addressed his decision to resign from the NOPD on Wednesday. Ferguson said his decision to retire was an emotional one. He emphasized that he was not forced out and that he spoke about retiring to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell before Thanksgiving and even weighed his retirement during the budget hearings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Former teacher dies after being struck by car, falling from Woodland Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian died after she was struck by a car causing her to fall from the Woodland Bridge in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say a driver of a 2010 Ford Mustang was headed westbound when the car struck a woman who was walking on the bridge. After being struck, police say the woman fell from the apex of the bridge to the ground below. The driver of the Ford Mustang immediately pulled to the side of the bridge and called 911.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

