Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
WDSU
DOTD hits roadblocks removing tires dumped on Michoud interchange ramps
Months after The Department of Transportation closed the interstate 10 interchange westbound and eastbound ramps at Michoud Boulevard to remove illegally dumped tires and debris, hundreds of tires still remain. WDSU reported in October, DOTD was closing the ramps indefinitely to begin the cleanup process. Scott Boyle with the Department...
WDSU
Causeway Bridge reopens in both directions
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge has reopened in both directions Thursday morning after a closure because of fog. Drivers are urged to use caution while navigating any lingering fog. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Drivers are urged to use proper fog signals when...
NOLA.com
New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Semitruck collides with tree on Freret Street
Tulane University Police responded to an automobile accident on Monday in which a tree and semitruck collided on Freret Street, knocking out power around campus and reportedly starting a small fire. TUPD urged students, faculty and residents to avoid the area until further notice. The Howard-Tilton Memorial Library cleared students...
Police: Woman fatally struck by vehicle, thrown from Louisiana bridge
An early-morning crash on the Woodland Bridge left an unidentified woman dead, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Dec. 7).
NOLA.com
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Metairie railroad crossings closed for repairs
Starting Monday (Dec. 5) four Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for construction.
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
wbrz.com
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
DENHAM SPRINGS - At least 17 homeowners were mailed letters in October letting them know that their fence is not in compliance with the parish. Those homeowners would have to move their fences to accommodate the servitude and allow the parish to maintain the drainage. Tamara Beard received one of...
WDSU
New Orleans area under dense fog advisory
NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in place Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. The advisory is in place for all of Southeast Louisiana. Low visibility could make morning commutes difficult so drivers should give themselves extra time. Drivers are urged to use proper fog signals when driving...
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
wbrz.com
Two dead after car hits tree in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday afternoon
LORANGER - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead. According to state police, around 4 p.m. a vehicle crossed the center line and drove off the roadway on LA-Highway 40 near LA-Highway 445 and hit a tree. The driver, 67-year-old John Bitter, died...
Two Covington residents killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
LORANGER, La. — Authorities say two Covington residents are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 40 in Tangipahoa Parish early Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near Louisiana Highway 445 and claimed the lives of 67-year-old John Bitter and 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin.
NOLA.com
2 from Covington killed in single-vehicle crash
Two Covington residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police said. State Police identified the crash victims as John Bitter, 67, and Janice Pellegrin, 64, both of Covington. They were in an eastbound 2011 Nissan Senta driven by Bitter on Louisiana 40 around 4 p.m....
"It seemed inevitable" | City Council, unsurprised by NOPD Chief's resignation, is focused on finding replacement
NEW ORLEANS — News that New Orleans Police Superintendent Sean Ferguson is stepping down at the end of the year didn’t come as a total shock to some city council members Tuesday. “It seemed to be inevitable, to be honest with you,” District E Councilman Oliver Thomas said....
WDSU
New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson discusses decision to retire
New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson addressed his decision to resign from the NOPD on Wednesday. Ferguson said his decision to retire was an emotional one. He emphasized that he was not forced out and that he spoke about retiring to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell before Thanksgiving and even weighed his retirement during the budget hearings.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans and Sewerage and Water Board break ground on new power complex
Entergy New Orleans and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans celebrated the groundbreaking of the first phase of the West Power Complex on Dec. 5. When Phase I is complete, the facility will draw power from the Entergy New Orleans grid for day-to-day use and modern, in-house turbine generators for backup.
NOLA.com
Woman dies after being hit by car, falling off Woodland Bridge in dense fog, NOPD says
A 74-year-woman died after being hit by a vehicle during dense fog and thrown from the Woodland Bridge, which connects Algiers and English Turn, New Orleans police said Wednesday. The woman was walking on the bridge around 6:40 a.m. when police say the driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling...
WDSU
NOPD looking for missing man, last seen in August on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen in August on Bourbon Street. According to police, Brandon Dock, 37, was last seen in August on an unknown block of Bourbon Street. Dock is described as 5 feet, 11...
Former teacher dies after being struck by car, falling from Woodland Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian died after she was struck by a car causing her to fall from the Woodland Bridge in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say a driver of a 2010 Ford Mustang was headed westbound when the car struck a woman who was walking on the bridge. After being struck, police say the woman fell from the apex of the bridge to the ground below. The driver of the Ford Mustang immediately pulled to the side of the bridge and called 911.
Comments / 0