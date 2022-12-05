NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian died after she was struck by a car causing her to fall from the Woodland Bridge in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say a driver of a 2010 Ford Mustang was headed westbound when the car struck a woman who was walking on the bridge. After being struck, police say the woman fell from the apex of the bridge to the ground below. The driver of the Ford Mustang immediately pulled to the side of the bridge and called 911.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO