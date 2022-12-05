Read full article on original website
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
Atlantic City officer talks shooting suspect out of home with children
A Trenton man was arrested after a standoff with police at an Atlantic City residence. Police were first called to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, after a 50-year-old city man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
5 Indicted For Fatal Summertime Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Five people have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 35-year-old Phillip Hayes and 29-year-old Lester Robinson, both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges. 30-year-old Quamel Shaffer of Millville was...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: After Complaints, Fugitive With Stolen Gun, Drugs Arrested
As the saying goes, "if you see something, say something," and that is exactly what people in one Atlantic City neighborhood did. And as a result, a man is now facing gun and drug-related charges. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers conducted a surveillance operation in the area...
'Evil And Vile': Suspect ID'd In Fatal Delco Arson Fire, DA Says
Officials have named the suspect in the deadly arson fire that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in Delaware County. Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. Calling the incident...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Teenager Arrested With Loaded Handgun, Crack Cocaine In Atlantic City: Police
A tip led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy with a loaded handgun. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Sergeant Christopher LoDico received information identifying a juvenile that was involved in a strong-arm robbery earlier in the day and was seen in possession of a handgun. This information was distributed to patrol units.
School bus catalytic converter thefts: NJ police look for suspects
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- New surveillance video from police shows people stealing catalytic converters from school buses parked overnight.The thefts occurred November 28th and 29th at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center. Two vehicles were seen pulling up on video.During both of these incidents, the driver of an SUV dropped off the suspects while the driver of a white sedan acts as a lookout.Police say the thieves cut a hole in the fence and stole six catalytic converters.They also damaged two vehicles while unsuccessfully cutting their converters.Last month in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police warned the public about a...
Man Sentenced For Selling Handgun With Cache Of 30 Weapons Including Ghost Guns: Prosecutor
A 51-year-old man from Marlton was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for selling firearms, authorities said. Gregory Carleton also was found to have a cache of weapons in his car and home, they said. On Jan. 17, 2018, members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Gangs,...
Atlantic City man dies in shooting
An Atlantic City man has been identified as the victim in a shooting Monday night. Timothy Council Jr. , 27, was wounded in a shooting just before 11 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection system at 655 Absecon Blvd., at the High Gate.
Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
Trenton man charged with entering unlocked vehicle in Bordentown Township
A 25-year-old Trenton man has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle at a Bowery Circle residence, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The resident told police she received an alert...
Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City
A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
