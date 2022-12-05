ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
 3 days ago

Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Preview

Despite sitting at fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks are mired in the worst drama the team has experienced in the post-Lloyd Pierce era.

Last night, Shams Charania of The Athletic detailed a disagreement between coach Nate McMillan and Trae Young, which resulted in the guard missing Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. The article pointed to tension brewing within the locker room over months before erupting in early December.

A short-handed Hawks squad defeated the Nuggets, and Young participated in practice yesterday. While a one-off win is impressive, Atlanta needs Young on the floor and every player on the same page.

Tonight's game against Oklahoma City will tell us more about Atlanta than last Friday night's surprising win. Not because the perpetually-rebuilding Thunder are an accurate barometer of success, but rather it's a litmus test of McMillan's influence in the locker room and Young's leadership abilities.

Keen observers will closely watch everything from the ball movement to the body language displayed by Atlanta. Locker room kerfluffles happen all the time in the NBA. However, this is uncharted waters for Atlanta during the McMillan era.

Injury Report

Oklahoma City's injury report only lists Chet Holmgren (foot) as out.

Atlanta's injury report lists John Collins (left ankle sprain), Trent Forrest (concussion protocol), Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols), and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-6.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 235.5

Money Line: Hawks (-225) Thunder (+188)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Oklahoma City Thunder will wear their Icon Association uniforms (white).

