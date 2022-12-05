ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

Man arrested after firing shotgun at Mississippi deputy responding to call

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A man was arrested after he fired a shotgun at a Mississippi deputy responding to a call Friday.

On Dec. 2, 2022, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a disturbance, possibly involving a firearm, on Scenic Drive in the Glendale community.

Upon the first deputy’s arrival, a male subject in possession of a shotgun fired at the deputy with pellets from the shotgun blast striking the deputy’s patrol unit and the deputy returned fire against the subject. None of the rounds fired by either struck the other person or others at the scene.

The subject, later identified as Scotty James Conley, then left the area on foot and still in possession of the shotgun.

Additional law enforcement personnel, including members from the Petal and Hattiesburg Police Departments and the 12th Judicial Circuit Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) began to converge on the area to locate and apprehend Conley. Conley crossed over the Evelyn Gandy Parkway and approached Glendale Avenue and then began walking down River Road.

Near the intersection of Glendale and River Road, Conley discarded a clothing item, and a little further down River Road discarded a shotgun. A K-9 unit on the scene joined in the search for Conley who was located and apprehended a short time later by the K-9 and other law enforcement officials.

Conley was transported to Forrest General Hospital and treated for minor injuries and was then released and booked into the Forrest County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

