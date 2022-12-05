ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lynda Washburn
2d ago

What I don’t understand stand is, why is everyone so upset and angry for Christine breaking up the family. If you had a fried was/is terriblelly unhappy in her marriage wouldn’t you want her to leave the man, get a new life and be HAPPY instead of saying she is Ruining

Reply
2
Tiffany E.
3d ago

That's not true. she's always said he was a great father when, he's just not present now. She would never bash him because of the kids.

Reply
2
