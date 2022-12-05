Read full article on original website
Off-duty Chicago officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Tampa’s police chief asked a cop for a favor. What are the ethics of that?
The very public downfall of Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor has sparked questions about police ethics and what’s long been called “professional courtesy” between cops. O’Connor brought the pinnacle of her policing career to an end with a flash of her badge on a Saturday evening...
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa Thursday morning. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Suncoast Boulevard to investigate a domestic battery case. Deputies said the suspect fired a gun and fled the scene. Deputies later found the suspect […]
St. Pete family joins others fighting for stricter penalties against unlicensed teen driving
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three families are fighting back after their loved ones were killed by unlicensed teenage drivers. All of this is in an effort to keep other drivers safe on the roads and prevent another tragedy. They want stricter penalties against teenagers who drive without a license and their parents, who police say are knowingly letting them get behind the wheel.
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?
Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
Driver shoots at deputy in Hillsborough County road rage incident, sheriff’s office says
A deputy was shot at by a driver in a road rage incident, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Teens arrested after spray painting hate speech on vehicles in Clearwater, police say
Two Clearwater teenagers were arrested after police said they spray painted racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic messages on vehicles.
Suspect’s Truck Identified In Fatal Treasure Island Hit And Run
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run vehicle. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 46-year-old pedestrian Felicia White was struck and killed in a designated crosswalk in Treasure Island. According to investigators,
St. Petersburg Police Officer Cleared In Officer-Involved Shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Chief Anthony Holloway convened a Command Review Board on December 5th to review the officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 12th. The Office of Professional Standards had concluded an investigation into whether K9 Officer Stephen York had violated any Police Department
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar
A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
Memes shared within Tampa Police Department show staff celebrating chief's resignation over golf cart scandal
In one meme, O'Connor is photoshopped to appear at a DMV, finally getting a license plate for her golf cart
Tampa police chief Mary O’Connor resigns after video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department chief seen on video flashing her badge in hopes of being let off during a traffic stop has resigned at the request of the Florida city's mayor.
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
Thieves targeting Hillsborough businesses, make off with thousands in equipment
It's officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
Gaither High School Student Found With Handgun In School While Being Served Warrant
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a high school student who brought a firearm to school. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of
