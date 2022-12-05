ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WFLA

Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa Thursday morning. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Suncoast Boulevard to investigate a domestic battery case. Deputies said the suspect fired a gun and fled the scene. Deputies later found the suspect […]
HOMOSASSA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete family joins others fighting for stricter penalties against unlicensed teen driving

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three families are fighting back after their loved ones were killed by unlicensed teenage drivers. All of this is in an effort to keep other drivers safe on the roads and prevent another tragedy. They want stricter penalties against teenagers who drive without a license and their parents, who police say are knowingly letting them get behind the wheel.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
police1.com

Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?

Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
TAMPA, FL
cwbchicago.com

Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar

A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
TAMPA, FL

