What Jeff Brohm, Purdue AD Mike Bobinski said about Louisville links

As soon as news broke Monday morning of Louisville coach Scott Satterfield leaving for the vacant Cincinnati job , the rumor mill kicked into high gear with Purdue's Jeff Brohm heavily linked to the Cardinals job.

Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski had a 10 a.m. news conference scheduled to discuss the Boilermakers' selection to the Citrus Bowl, where they'll play LSU on Jan. 2.

"We recognize that the world is in motion around us... that is not the topic of today's meeting," Bobinski said. "Our purpose today is to talk about our team. We're fully aware what's happening elsewhere, but that's not here."

When Journal & Courier's Sam King asked Brohm if he's had any contact with Louisville, he responded, "No, there's been no contact."

Brohm deflected other questions about the Louisville opening: "To be quite honest, I don't know much more than you guys do," he said. "I was in some meetings this morning, got some texts about Twitter and what news was out there. Other than that no more information."

Brohm, a former standout quarterback at Louisville, turned down his alma mater four years ago to remain at Purdue.

“To be quite honest, through my schooling and how I was raised, I believe in at least trying to do the right thing and having morals and values," Brohm told an audience of about 100 in May . "It just was too early to leave. It just wasn’t right.

“You build relationships. People treat you right. The people there have treated me great. You talk to recruits and they asked me things. Just a lot of things went into it."

Brohm is 36-34 in his six years at Purdue, and the Boilers are coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2006-07.

