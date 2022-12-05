Dodgers Emerge As Most Likely To Land Carlos Correa This Offseason

The Dodgers are still in need of a superstar shortstop with Trea Turner almost out the door.

The Winter Meetings are officially in motion as the offseason rumors and predictions are heating up. One of those rumors being the likelihood of The Los Angeles Dodgers coming out of the offseason with Carlos Correa.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that the LA team was officially leading the chase for the All-Star shortstop.

"Executives believe the leading candidate to sign Correa is the Dodgers. Certainly money has never been an issue, particularly with $119 million coming off their books. But the tricky part might be convincing the Dodgers’ players, and their fan base, that it’s time to forgive and forget. Correa, of course, was in the heart of that 2017 Astros cheating scandal, and the Dodgers and their fans have loudly voiced their anger. Has enough time gone by to welcome Correa? And, come on, who would Dodgers fans rather see, Correa or Gavin Lux, play shortstop?”

"Convincing the players and their fan base that it's time to forgive and forget."

Interesting. It's been 5 years since that infamous 2017 season but some people will never let go of that despite the Dodgers still going on to get a ring during the 2020 season.

And all grudges aside, Correa could be exactly what this team needs with Trea Turner most likely headed out east.

Although he's only 28 years old right now, he's already accomplished quite a lot in his 8 seasons in the major leagues. Carlos is a Rookie of the Year winner, two-time All-Star, Gold glove winner, platinum glove winner, and a World Series champion.

He's already proved that he can be a clutch player in both the regular season and the offseason. This past season with the Twins, he posted his second-best AVG hitting .291 with 22 homers and 151 hits. He's appeared in the six postseasons, all with the Astros, and with a career average of .271 AVG with a .849 OPS.

Maybe it's time to put all harsh feelingsthe aside and come to terms with the possibility that Correa might just be the spark the Dodgers need (especially in the postseason).