ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Emerge As Most Likely To Land Carlos Correa This Offseason

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwg8e_0jXrdqsn00

The Dodgers are still in need of a superstar shortstop with Trea Turner almost out the door.

The Winter Meetings are officially in motion as the offseason rumors and predictions are heating up. One of those rumors being the likelihood of The Los Angeles Dodgers coming out of the offseason with Carlos Correa.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that the LA team was officially leading the chase for the All-Star shortstop.

"Executives believe the leading candidate to sign Correa is the Dodgers. Certainly money has never been an issue, particularly with $119 million coming off their books. But the tricky part might be convincing the Dodgers’ players, and their fan base, that it’s time to forgive and forget. Correa, of course, was in the heart of that 2017 Astros cheating scandal, and the Dodgers and their fans have loudly voiced their anger. Has enough time gone by to welcome Correa? And, come on, who would Dodgers fans rather see, Correa or Gavin Lux, play shortstop?”

"Convincing the players and their fan base that it's time to forgive and forget."

Interesting. It's been 5 years since that infamous 2017 season but some people will never let go of that despite the Dodgers still going on to get a ring during the 2020 season.

And all grudges aside, Correa could be exactly what this team needs with Trea Turner most likely headed out east.

Although he's only 28 years old right now, he's already accomplished quite a lot in his 8 seasons in the major leagues. Carlos is a Rookie of the Year winner, two-time All-Star, Gold glove winner, platinum glove winner, and a World Series champion.

He's already proved that he can be a clutch player in both the regular season and the offseason. This past season with the Twins, he posted his second-best AVG hitting .291 with 22 homers and 151 hits. He's appeared in the six postseasons, all with the Astros, and with a career average of .271 AVG with a .849 OPS.

Maybe it's time to put all harsh feelingsthe aside and come to terms with the possibility that Correa might just be the spark the Dodgers need (especially in the postseason).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy