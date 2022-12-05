ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Russia could disrupt oil markets if they penalize countries that abide by the $60 price cap, RBC's commodities chief says

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGSPa_0jXrdoMZ00
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a government meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, July 30, 2014. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Reuters
  • Russia could disrupt oil markets if they penalize nations that abide by the price cap, according to RBC's Helima Croft.
  • The EU cap on Russian oil kicks into gear on Monday, with bloc setting the level at $60 a barrel.
  • But alternative supplies are scarce, meaning a retaliation from Russia could send oil prices higher.

Russia could further roil energy markets if the Kremlin chooses to penalize countries that abide by the $60 price cap on Russian crude, according to RBC's commodities chief Helima Croft.

"A key factor to watch right now is, will the Russians make good on their threats to withhold supplies to any customer who pays at the cap?" Croft said in an interview with CNBC on Monday, pointing out that Russia has already cut off its gas supplies from nations that won't pay in rubles. "They have a real track record of disruption. Will it carry over to oil?"

That comes as the European Union cap on Russian oil kicks into gear, with the bloc having setting a level of $60 per barrel on Friday. If Russia abides by the cap, that would allow the country to still use western services, like shipping insurance, potentially keeping Russian oil on the market and flowing to Asia.

But Russian officials have threatened to retaliate against the measure by slashing supplies from any country that imposes a price cap, placing pipeline oil flows to Europe at risk, as well as supplies to any country that agrees to the G7-led price cap mechanism, Croft said.

So far, the mechanism has faced a mixed response from some countries. Japan has said it would abide by the mechanism, though not on imports from Sakhalin-2, one of Russia's major oil and natural gas hubs. India, a major oil customer since the invasion of Ukraine, has said it would continue to purchase Russian oil. China, meanwhile, has begun lifting its zero-COVID policy, potentially leading it to ramp up purchases of Russian oil as demand rebounds amid the reopening of its economy.

Meanwhile, alternative supplies on the market are running scarce, meaning a retaliation from Russia could squeeze supply even tighter and send oil prices skyrocketing. US Strategic Petroleum Reserve oil sales are expected to end this month, and OPEC+ held firm on its production cuts at a meeting on Sunday, causing Brent oil prices to surge to $88 on Monday.

Industry experts have also criticized the price cap mechanism for its effectiveness, as western nations are still working out details on how to enforce it, and Russia could be left undeterred from shipping its oil anyway. The country still has access to a shadow fleet of oil tankers and could be willing to ship oil with lower-value insurance companies, or even without insurance at all, according to S&P Global analysts.

Comments / 16

Dems suck toe jam
2d ago

Anyone remember when Trump told the UN not to let one country have all control of oil? Should have listened huh. If you've never heard about this, look up the video on YouTube

Reply(5)
11
Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
MySanAntonio

There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud

The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.

Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

93K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy