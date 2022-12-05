ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Cruiser rammed, shots fired during police chase in Niles

Officers from several police departments are looking for a person who fled from a stolen commercial truck after ramming cruisers during a pursuit early Thursday. According to Niles police, the suspect dumped a stolen commercial vehicle from Weathersfield Township at Trumbull Metal Inc. before stealing a Ford F550 commercial truck from that business located at 643 Henry Street.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman, daughter arrested outside Campbell school

A woman and her daughter ended up in jail after a confrontation with police in front of Campbell Elementary Middle School. A police report says an officer was called to the school on Wednesday after learning that a 4-month-old child was in a car without a car seat. The driver,...
CAMPBELL, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Man Arrested in Connection with Breaking into Howland Township (OH) Fire Station

A man was arrested after he was found by Howland Township firefighters rummaging through the kitchen cabinets of their living quarters at the main township fire station in Warren (OH), TribToday.com reported. Police officers were dispatched about 4:37 a.m. Sunday and found a man, identified as Raymond Morgan, seated on...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official

21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in the face

A Youngstown woman is alive today but continues to relive the horror from a year ago when she was shot in the face by her boyfriend. The events from that horrific night were re-told in court Tuesday just before the suspect was sentenced. "After you pointed the gun to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Bond set at $165k for suspect in Youngstown bar shooting

New details connected to the early Sunday morning shooting at a Youngstown bar have been released. Machai Cheatham, 21, appeared in court Monday afternoon to answer to three charges of felonious assault. The judge set his bond at $165,000. Police say Cheatham shot three men inside the King's Court Bar,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene

A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
SALEM, OH
iheart.com

Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large

On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH

