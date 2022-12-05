Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Cruiser rammed, shots fired during police chase in Niles
Officers from several police departments are looking for a person who fled from a stolen commercial truck after ramming cruisers during a pursuit early Thursday. According to Niles police, the suspect dumped a stolen commercial vehicle from Weathersfield Township at Trumbull Metal Inc. before stealing a Ford F550 commercial truck from that business located at 643 Henry Street.
WFMJ.com
Woman, daughter arrested outside Campbell school
A woman and her daughter ended up in jail after a confrontation with police in front of Campbell Elementary Middle School. A police report says an officer was called to the school on Wednesday after learning that a 4-month-old child was in a car without a car seat. The driver,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Man Arrested in Connection with Breaking into Howland Township (OH) Fire Station
A man was arrested after he was found by Howland Township firefighters rummaging through the kitchen cabinets of their living quarters at the main township fire station in Warren (OH), TribToday.com reported. Police officers were dispatched about 4:37 a.m. Sunday and found a man, identified as Raymond Morgan, seated on...
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
WFMJ.com
Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official
21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
Man accused of firearm charges outside of bowling alley
Boardman Police Department was called to a bowling alley on the 600 block of Boardman Canfield Road around 10:30 p.m.
Youngstown police search for man who left woman bloody after beating
Reports said police have a suspect in a beating Tuesday that left a woman bloody from head to toe.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in the face
A Youngstown woman is alive today but continues to relive the horror from a year ago when she was shot in the face by her boyfriend. The events from that horrific night were re-told in court Tuesday just before the suspect was sentenced. "After you pointed the gun to the...
Police nab accused shoplifter after escaping in Austintown
A woman who police say ran from the loss prevention office at a store and took off down Mahoning Avenue was caught by police.
Teen charged following school threat investigation
A 15-year-old boy faces a criminal charge following a threat investigation at Niles High School.
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who held George Floyd down will be sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A moment of history that shook the nation for months will continue to be played here in the Valley as former a Minneapolis Police Officer will sit in a prison located a half hour south of Youngstown as he is sentenced for his part in the death of George Floyd.
Man cited for dumping mattress in front of no-littering sign
Code enforcement officers cited a man for littering Monday after they say he was caught on camera dumping a mattress in front of a sign warning people that littering can lead to a $1,000 fine.
Charges filed against Newton Falls police chief, former sheriff’s deputy
Charges have been filed against Newton Falls' police chief and a former sheriff's deputy, alleging dereliction of duty after a crash that killed a woman in 2020.
WFMJ.com
Bond set at $165k for suspect in Youngstown bar shooting
New details connected to the early Sunday morning shooting at a Youngstown bar have been released. Machai Cheatham, 21, appeared in court Monday afternoon to answer to three charges of felonious assault. The judge set his bond at $165,000. Police say Cheatham shot three men inside the King's Court Bar,...
WFMJ.com
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene
A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
Victim of fatal Youngstown fire was using space heaters to heat home
Crews were called to a fire on Auburndale Avenue in Youngstown Wednesday night.
WFMJ.com
Austintown student charged with Inducing Panic for threat made to school Tuesday
An Austintown student has been charged with Inducing Panic after a threat made to Niles High School on Tuesday. Police say a Niles student relayed information about the threat to the school's administration, and Niles Police began investigating the threat. Police say the threat was made over social media. Police...
Commissioner Frenchko wants HR director placed on leave, alleges assault
Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko made a motion to place Charles Leightner on leave pending an "investigation as to policy violations including assault," effective immediately.
iheart.com
Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large
On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
Comments / 0