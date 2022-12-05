Read full article on original website
Related
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 8th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Cloudy. Dense freezing fog in the morning. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Nevada Appeal
NWS: Snow coming to Carson City on Friday, Saturday
Carson City can expect some snowfall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with some wind gusts occurring Friday night and rain adding to the mix Saturday morning. Thursday is expected to be calm and cloudy, reaching a high near 40 degrees. On Friday, Carson will see a slight...
2news.com
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel This Weekend
A big winter storm is on the way this weekend with chain controls expected over our mountain passes, including I-80 over Donner Summit. The weekend forecast shows Saturday morning with heavy snow moving into the Sierra and lasting through Sunday. The mountain areas could see 2 to 4 feet of snow.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Officials say weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow at Lake Tahoe
Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chain controls in effect at Tahoe; More snow expected through weekend, beyond
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chain restrictions and a road closure remain in effect Tuesday from a multi-day storm that dropped a couple feet of snow at Lake Tahoe, and officials say more active weather is on the way after a short break. Chains are required on all vehicles...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & the potential for thunderstorms Monday
Grab your umbrella, get your tire chains handy, and make sure you're leaving yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Monday morning. A trough of low pressure right off the coast of northern California is pushing rain and snow showers across northern California today. The heaviest rain and snow is projected to fall this morning, and then we'll mostly have scattered showers for the remainder of the day in the valley. The potential for thunderstorms will also ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening, and we'll have the highest potential for thunderstorms in areas of Tehama, Butte, and Plumas Counties. Snow in the mountains will likely cause travel impacts today, and Winter Weather Advisories remain. Winter Weather Advisories will expire this afternoon in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County, but the northern Sierra is currently set to stay under the advisory through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels will be down to around 2500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 3500' in the Sierra Monday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 25mph through the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, mid 30's to mid 40's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and 30's in the Sierra Monday afternoon. Showers and the potential for thunderstorms will persist into your evening, but are projected to diminish into early Tuesday.
susanvillestuff.com
Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!
The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of Truckee and 19 miles west-northwest […]
krcrtv.com
CHP Susanville issues safety message after several spinouts in snow
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in Susanville came out with a strong message for drivers Monday. "Today's PSA: Slow Down!!," the CHP wrote on Facebook. The CHP said most of the crashes they responded to Monday were due to speed. After the recent storm, the law enforcement...
krcrtv.com
Fawn comes out to enjoy Susanville snow with deer family
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Winter weather can be a pain to travel in, but it sure does make for some stunning scenery. These photos were taken Sunday morning on State Route 36 in uptown Susanville, according to Caltrans District 2. If you plan to travel during winter weather, always 'Know...
abc10.com
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
KOLO TV Reno
Portions of interstate to open again as Spaghetti Bowl Project wraps first phase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 will open once again Tuesday night after being widened as the first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl project is nearing its completion. Widening the Reno spaghetti bowl ramp is the final construction component of the current renovations to the area. Upon...
KCRA.com
Skiers, snowboarders hit the slopes for the weekend after Sierra snowstorms
The fresh powder in the Sierra had skiing fresh on the minds of many over the weekend. “This weekend has been absolutely incredible. It's been dumping on us for several days straight right now,” said Cole Zimmerman, communications manager at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe. The resort...
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike
Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
Mountain Democrat
Citizen science weather tracking effort started at Tahoe goes national
A project started at Lake Tahoe to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point has grown and has received funding from NASA for three more years. Satellite technologies often struggle to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point in mountainous regions, with impacts on flood predictions, avalanche forecasting, snowpack water storage and road safety. To help improve these technologies, researchers from Lynker, Desert Research Institute and the University of Nevada, Reno, have partnered with community observers to track winter storm activity across the country through a project called Mountain Rain or Snow. The project has been so successful at collecting data that demonstrates regional variation in the rain-snow threshold that NASA’s Citizen Science for Earth Systems Program is funding an additional three years.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916
Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
2news.com
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
susanvillestuff.com
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett
Saturday’s Christmas tree lighting was truly a magical event. There were more vendors and businesses open than ever before, and the attendance was record breaking. Coupled with the snow, it couldn’t have been more perfect. I have to give it up for the Chamber of Commerce and Historic...
