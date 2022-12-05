ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'Easier to vote, harder to cheat'? Hardly. GOP should skip victory lap over election turnout

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
Of all the dumbfounding election-related talking points - and they are countless - the one I’ll miss the least is this: “We made it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Republican insistence on justifying their unjustifiable post-2020 election voting reforms is tired, and the message is hollow. Voter turnout for 2022 was solid in spite of rule changes involving absentee ballots and early voting, not because of them.

In fact, the early voting lines many experienced last week show how SB 202 complicated voting this time around. The law reduced the number of early voting days - and if not for a Democrat-filed lawsuit, most counties would not have had a single weekend voting day.

Those realities make statements such as those issued last week by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about how law changes don’t suppress the vote sound ridiculous. Georgia had record single-day turnouts for early voting last week because of fewer opportunities and a tight absentee balloting window.

Georgia Republicans tightened election rules as a political maneuver, not out of concerns about cheating. A local lawmaker recently remarked to me about “irregularities” in the 2020 election. Pressed on those flaws, he deflected and changed the subject.

The GOP-controlled Legislature and Gov. Brian Kemp took action based on the lie of a fraudulent election - a notion Kemp and many of his colleagues challenged. They should not take a victory lap because Georgia voters exercised their constitutional right to vote.

If Republicans want to live up to their “easier-harder” mantra they should consider the following reforms between now and the 2024 primary: Same day voter registration (with state-issued photo ID) and additional early voting days ahead of runoffs.

In the meantime, get out there today and vote, Georgians.

Vox 2.0: House hunting, or at least house dreaming ...

The Savannah area housing market is hotter than an August afternoon, even as interest rates climb and homebuilders and apartment-complex developers are working overtime.

For this week's Vox 2.0, tell us what part of greater Savannah you'd like to live in and why. Feel free to pick beyond your means - but be sure to say why. If you want to live on the beach at Tybee, tell us how that would improve your quality of life. If you want to live in rural Bryan or Effingham, tell us why the country life is for you. And don't be afraid to list practical considerations: Schools, commutes, access to parks, etc.

Email your answer to avanbrimmer@savannahnow.com or post to the Savannah Town Square Facebook group page. You'll find the graphs under the "Tuesday's Talking Point" with a comment section below it.

Last week, in honor of the Cuban Window Café's re-opening, we asked: What is your favorite dish from an out-of-business eatery?

Unfortunately, we received no responses. Better luck next week.

Podcasts: Go inside the mind of first-responders

On the Commute podcast, Chatham Emergency Services Chief Chuck Kearns discusses the mindset of the first-responder when facing a crisis situation, such as last week's active shooter threat at Savannah High School.

Also, City Talk's Bill Dawers discusses the latest challenges facing local governments, including the Local Option Sales Tax negotiations and affordable housing initiatives.

Click on the hyperlinks to listen to this episode or subscribe to the Commute by searching "The Commute with @SavannahOpinion" on your podcast app of choice.

Subscribe for free to listen: Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

— Written by Opinion Columnist Adam Van Brimmer. Contact him at avanbrimmer@SavannahNow.com and follow him on Twitter @SavannahOpinion.

Hal Kirven
2d ago

Hmm.. a good... a very good place to start would be at the list of 76,000 Democrat voters Stacy Abram's group has found who didn't vote in the General election 4 weeks ago.. First.. how could she know all 76,000 of the voters she found are voting Democrat? After all, those 76,000 did not come out and vote for her in her gubernatorial race...

Political Savant
2d ago

Who wrote this sad, childish article. If you read it correctly, voter turnout was higher, much higher. We need to rethink our reporters and pundits, they just aren't bright anymore. Democrats are much like the parents of kids who were cut from the school team and complain about why they aren't very good at any particular sport.

Mark Hope
2d ago

Savannah morning news nothing but another arm of the liberal progressive party.

