Franklin Couple Accused of Providing Marijuana, Paraphernalia to Juveniles for Several Years
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple are facing charges after police say they have been providing marijuana to juveniles for several years. (Pictured above: Richard Lee Perrine III. Photo of Jessica Lynn Perrine unavailable.) Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old...
Charges Against Parker Woman Accused of Hitting Fiancé With Metal Pipe Withdrawn
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Parker woman who allegedly hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn. According to court documents, the following charges against 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:
District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
Multiple guns recovered after domestic dispute in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Ellington man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute resulted in the seizure of multiple unregistered firearms, according to New York State Police. State Troopers out of Jamestown say they responded to the scene of a domestic dispute on Waterman Road where, they say, a verbal argument had […]
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
The Search Continues for Shippenville Borough Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Amid online speculation as to her whereabouts, Clarion-based State Police are still looking for Aianna Serenity Taylor. The 17-year-old was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. Taylor Dawn Dolmovich, the missing...
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges
Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
YAHOO!
Man with gun terrorizes east side neighborhood
Dec. 7—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A man brandishing and firing a handgun terrorized an east-side neighborhood Friday night. Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies and Ashtabula city police responded around 9:40 p.m. to reports of gunfire and a man with a gun running through the Wilson Avenue/Lincoln Drive neighborhood. Callers to 911 said the man had red hair and he was hollering, banging on houses and pointing a gun at people.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
YAHOO!
Cambridge Springs man gets probationary sentence for February dog attack
Dec. 6—A Cambridge Springs-area man will serve house arrest and probation for causing an unprovoked dog attack in February that left a woman injured and killed her dog. William F. Bonecutter, 68, of 28185 Jouver Road, will serve a total of 18 months probation with the first 30 days to be house arrest/electronic monitoring plus pay $200 in fines and court costs. He had no previous criminal record.
Police nab accused shoplifter after escaping in Austintown
A woman who police say ran from the loss prevention office at a store and took off down Mahoning Avenue was caught by police.
Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
YAHOO!
Deputies seek suspect in Waffle House robbery
Dec. 8—AUSTINBURG — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department is investigating Friday night's armed robbery at the Waffle House on Route 45, near Interstate 90. Deputies are searching for a Hispanic male, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and tan work boots. The suspect brandished a firearm...
Erie man sentenced for 2021 murder of Titusville man
An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years. Welch was convicted of first and […]
Charges filed against Newton Falls police chief, former sheriff’s deputy
Charges have been filed against Newton Falls' police chief and a former sheriff's deputy, alleging dereliction of duty after a crash that killed a woman in 2020.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Seek Witnesses for November Incident in Summit Township
Pennsylvania State Police are asking any witnesses for information on a November incident in Summit Township. Troopers did not disclose the nature of the incident or what happened but said it happened between Nov. 14 and 16 on Townhall Rd. The suspect may have been driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado...
Coroner identifies victim of Youngstown crash that sheared vehicle in half
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.
