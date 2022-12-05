ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Charges Against Parker Woman Accused of Hitting Fiancé With Metal Pipe Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Parker woman who allegedly hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn. According to court documents, the following charges against 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:
PARKER, PA
explore venango

District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

The Search Continues for Shippenville Borough Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Amid online speculation as to her whereabouts, Clarion-based State Police are still looking for Aianna Serenity Taylor. The 17-year-old was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. Taylor Dawn Dolmovich, the missing...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
YourErie

Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges

Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
EDINBORO, PA
YAHOO!

Man with gun terrorizes east side neighborhood

Dec. 7—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A man brandishing and firing a handgun terrorized an east-side neighborhood Friday night. Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies and Ashtabula city police responded around 9:40 p.m. to reports of gunfire and a man with a gun running through the Wilson Avenue/Lincoln Drive neighborhood. Callers to 911 said the man had red hair and he was hollering, banging on houses and pointing a gun at people.
ASHTABULA, OH
explorejeffersonpa.com

Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
CLARION, PA
YAHOO!

Cambridge Springs man gets probationary sentence for February dog attack

Dec. 6—A Cambridge Springs-area man will serve house arrest and probation for causing an unprovoked dog attack in February that left a woman injured and killed her dog. William F. Bonecutter, 68, of 28185 Jouver Road, will serve a total of 18 months probation with the first 30 days to be house arrest/electronic monitoring plus pay $200 in fines and court costs. He had no previous criminal record.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
YourErie

Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
CLARION, PA
YAHOO!

Deputies seek suspect in Waffle House robbery

Dec. 8—AUSTINBURG — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department is investigating Friday night's armed robbery at the Waffle House on Route 45, near Interstate 90. Deputies are searching for a Hispanic male, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and tan work boots. The suspect brandished a firearm...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for 2021 murder of Titusville man

An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years. Welch was convicted of first and […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Seek Witnesses for November Incident in Summit Township

Pennsylvania State Police are asking any witnesses for information on a November incident in Summit Township. Troopers did not disclose the nature of the incident or what happened but said it happened between Nov. 14 and 16 on Townhall Rd. The suspect may have been driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado...
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy