Meadville, PA

explore venango

District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence County crash

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Sandbank Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minivan.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

The Search Continues for Shippenville Borough Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Amid online speculation as to her whereabouts, Clarion-based State Police are still looking for Aianna Serenity Taylor. The 17-year-old was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. Taylor Dawn Dolmovich, the missing...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
explore venango

State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Charges Against Parker Woman Accused of Hitting Fiancé With Metal Pipe Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Parker woman who allegedly hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn. According to court documents, the following charges against 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:
PARKER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission

(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
explore venango

Greenville Felon Convicted of Firearms and Drug Trafficking Crimes

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – An area man was convicted of firearms and drug trafficking crimes at the conclusion of a jury trial, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday. Joshua Peters, age 37, of Greenville, was convicted of committing the following crimes on March 15, 2022: (1) possession...
GREENVILLE, PA
YAHOO!

Cambridge Springs man gets probationary sentence for February dog attack

Dec. 6—A Cambridge Springs-area man will serve house arrest and probation for causing an unprovoked dog attack in February that left a woman injured and killed her dog. William F. Bonecutter, 68, of 28185 Jouver Road, will serve a total of 18 months probation with the first 30 days to be house arrest/electronic monitoring plus pay $200 in fines and court costs. He had no previous criminal record.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

