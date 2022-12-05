Read full article on original website
explore venango
District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
2 hurt, 1 seriously in Hubbard Twp., crash
It happened around 6:22 at the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and US Route 62 intersection.
wtae.com
1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence County crash
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Sandbank Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minivan.
explore venango
The Search Continues for Shippenville Borough Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Amid online speculation as to her whereabouts, Clarion-based State Police are still looking for Aianna Serenity Taylor. The 17-year-old was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. Taylor Dawn Dolmovich, the missing...
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
explore venango
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
explore venango
Charges Against Parker Woman Accused of Hitting Fiancé With Metal Pipe Withdrawn
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Parker woman who allegedly hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn. According to court documents, the following charges against 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:
Grove City man sentenced for woman’s killing
A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife.
beavercountyradio.com
Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission
(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
explore venango
Franklin Couple Accused of Providing Marijuana, Paraphernalia to Juveniles for Several Years
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple are facing charges after police say they have been providing marijuana to juveniles for several years. (Pictured above: Richard Lee Perrine III. Photo of Jessica Lynn Perrine unavailable.) Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old...
Trial set for Youngstown woman charged with arson
In court today, Moore rejected a deal from prosecutors.
Teen charged following school threat investigation
A 15-year-old boy faces a criminal charge following a threat investigation at Niles High School.
1 person killed, 3 injured in 2 vehicle crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was killed in a car crash in New Castle on Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on River Road in Taylor Township. 11 News was told that people were trapped inside the vehicles at the time of the...
Charges filed against Newton Falls police chief, former sheriff’s deputy
Charges have been filed against Newton Falls' police chief and a former sheriff's deputy, alleging dereliction of duty after a crash that killed a woman in 2020.
explore venango
Greenville Felon Convicted of Firearms and Drug Trafficking Crimes
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – An area man was convicted of firearms and drug trafficking crimes at the conclusion of a jury trial, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday. Joshua Peters, age 37, of Greenville, was convicted of committing the following crimes on March 15, 2022: (1) possession...
Coroner identifies victim of Ohio crash that sheared vehicle in half
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.
YAHOO!
Cambridge Springs man gets probationary sentence for February dog attack
Dec. 6—A Cambridge Springs-area man will serve house arrest and probation for causing an unprovoked dog attack in February that left a woman injured and killed her dog. William F. Bonecutter, 68, of 28185 Jouver Road, will serve a total of 18 months probation with the first 30 days to be house arrest/electronic monitoring plus pay $200 in fines and court costs. He had no previous criminal record.
explore venango
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
Man cited for dumping mattress in front of no-littering sign
Code enforcement officers cited a man for littering Monday after they say he was caught on camera dumping a mattress in front of a sign warning people that littering can lead to a $1,000 fine.
