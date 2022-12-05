Read full article on original website
thesunpapers.com
Township thankful for event turnout
We were overwhelmed by the amazing turnout tonight. Thank you, Deptford, for making this year’s Christmas Tree Lighting such a memorable event. And thank you to all the staff and volunteers who worked so hard to bring it all together.
thesunpapers.com
A holiday for seniors
The Parks and Recreation department will attempt to lift the spirits of senior citizens with a Winter Wonderland at the Deptford Community Center on Dec. 15. While similar in tone to the township’s tree lighting, the Winter Wonderland is game-oriented and caters to seniors. “We’re doing it for them...
Is Bertucci’s Dead? Another Restaurant Abruptly Closed in Marlton, NJ
Another one! It looks like things are going downhill pretty rapidly for Bertucci's!. You may have caught wind of this when the Bertucci's by the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne PA just closed abruptly, which you can read more about HERE. Well the same thing just happened at this South...
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
thesunpapers.com
How township police fulfill holiday wishes for kids
The township police department has brought back its holiday fund and is seeking families in Voorhees, Gibbsboro and Berlin who could benefit this year. Needy families are being asked to send letters describing their situations and how they would benefit from the fund, along with the number of family members and ages of children. For those who are uncomfortable asking for help or would rather aid someone else, the department accepts recommendations from other families.
southjerseyobserver.com
Traffic Advisory: Route 55 Guide Rail Replacement Project Begins in Gloucester County Between Lambs Road & Almonesson Road
Sections of the southbound shoulder between Lambs Road in Mantua and Almonesson Road in Deptford will be closed for guide rail replacement work beginning December 7. The work will start at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will continue daily Monday through Friday for approximately two months. When the southbound...
Ocean County woman turns 106
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six years ago, Lakewood resident Jeannette Mazur, a resident at the Harrogate Senior Living Community in Lakewood, turned 100. Her birthday was met with great fanfare, and this week, Jeannette turned 106. A former Rutgers University Student who was born in Newark, she spent most of her life in Union County before spending twelve years between Iowa and Illinois. Now, she has lived at Harrogate for the past 19 years. On November 23rd, she celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born in 1916. The post Ocean County woman turns 106 appeared first on Shore News Network.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
New Jersey Globe
Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout
A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Christmas Tree Farmer Recovering From Tornado, Other Keeping Holiday Fun Alive
A family-owned Christmas tree farm in Gloucester County is preparing to start over, after a tornado destroyed their property. John Legge has been nurturing the trees since the late 90s. “All but three mature trees that I had got blown over and laid down on the ground,” Legge said.
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
New Jersey considers law to require adults to wear bike helmets
A new proposed bill could require adults in New Jersey to wear bike helmets.
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Popular Korean BBQ chain is opening more New Jersey locations
Kpot, the popular Asian hot pot/Korean BBQ chain is opening five new locations in New Jersey in the coming months. The planned restaurants will be in Hazlet, Kearny, Secaucus, South Plainfield, and Toms River, making New Jersey the state with the most (10) locations. From their website:. Since opening our...
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
Waled dedicated an entire Highlight on his Instagram to sharing the items stollen by his illegitamate moving business. New: @will_e1313Photo by[Formerly] (@Habeebz/Instagram) What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments
Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days
If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
