Deptford Township, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Township thankful for event turnout

We were overwhelmed by the amazing turnout tonight. Thank you, Deptford, for making this year’s Christmas Tree Lighting such a memorable event. And thank you to all the staff and volunteers who worked so hard to bring it all together.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

A holiday for seniors

The Parks and Recreation department will attempt to lift the spirits of senior citizens with a Winter Wonderland at the Deptford Community Center on Dec. 15. While similar in tone to the township’s tree lighting, the Winter Wonderland is game-oriented and caters to seniors. “We’re doing it for them...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

How township police fulfill holiday wishes for kids

The township police department has brought back its holiday fund and is seeking families in Voorhees, Gibbsboro and Berlin who could benefit this year. Needy families are being asked to send letters describing their situations and how they would benefit from the fund, along with the number of family members and ages of children. For those who are uncomfortable asking for help or would rather aid someone else, the department accepts recommendations from other families.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Traffic Advisory: Route 55 Guide Rail Replacement Project Begins in Gloucester County Between Lambs Road & Almonesson Road

Sections of the southbound shoulder between Lambs Road in Mantua and Almonesson Road in Deptford will be closed for guide rail replacement work beginning December 7. The work will start at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will continue daily Monday through Friday for approximately two months. When the southbound...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County woman turns 106

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six years ago, Lakewood resident Jeannette Mazur, a resident at the Harrogate Senior Living Community in Lakewood, turned 100. Her birthday was met with great fanfare, and this week, Jeannette turned 106. A former Rutgers University Student who was born in Newark, she spent most of her life in Union County before spending twelve years between Iowa and Illinois. Now, she has lived at Harrogate for the past 19 years. On November 23rd, she celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born in 1916. The post Ocean County woman turns 106 appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout

A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
TRENTON, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple

Waled dedicated an entire Highlight on his Instagram to sharing the items stollen by his illegitamate moving business. New: @will_e1313Photo by[Formerly] (@Habeebz/Instagram) What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
R.A. Heim

New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments

Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
WPG Talk Radio

Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days

If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
94.5 PST

New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
NEW JERSEY STATE

